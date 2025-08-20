Weekly Pro Rodeo Recap: Athletes Rack Multiple Wins in Idaho and Montana

As the professional rodeo season comes to an end, we have been focusing on Playoffs Series rodeos. While these are important, there are still massive payouts at events outside of this tour. Montana and Idaho hosted several high paying rodeos over the recent weekend, with several athletes earning multiple wins.

Cassia County Fair and Rodeo - Burley, Idaho

Although he is currently ranked outside the top 15, Clayton Biglow continues to earn late-season checks. He took the $4,336 win in the bareback riding with an 86-point ride aboard Honeycutt Rodeo's No Bueno.

Rookie of the Year contender, James Arviso, took the win in the team roping with Logan Moore at 3.7 seconds for $2,752 each.

Makenna Shook set a new Women’s Professional Rodeo Association Standard Pattern record clocking an incredible 16.53-second run, earning the win and $2,157.

Suzanne Williams won the breakaway roping with the only sub-2-second run of the rodeo with a 1.9, earning $4,456.

Rodeo Billings - Billings, Mont.

Sage Allen is currently ranked No. 17 in the World and took a huge win in the bareback riding aboard Pickett Pro Rodeo Co's Night Crawler for $5,182. The 90.5-point ride set a new arena record in Billings.

Scoring 88.5 points, Sage Newman topped the saddle bronc riding for $5,189 on J Bar J’s Hell On Hooves.

Rookie of the Year contender, Emma Parr, took the $2,920 win with a 17.27-second run in the barrel racing.

Northern Montana Fair and Rodeo - Kalispell, Mont.

Currently No. 1 in the World, Rocker Steiner rode The Cervi Brothers' Bazinga to an 87-point ride for $3,455.

Sage Newman took two wins over the weekend, one in Billings and one in Kalispell. He earned $3,807 in the saddle bronc riding on The Cervi Brothers' Mood Swings for an 85.5-point ride.

After taking the month of July to rest a back injury, Haven Meged is back in the arena and took the 8.3-second win in the tie down roping for $3,556. Currently No. 19 in the World, this was an important win for him.

Emma Parr also earned a second win on the weekend, topping the barrel racing for $2,819 with a 17.12-second run.

Fallon County Fair and Rodeo - Baker, Mont.

Logan Hay is currently outside of the top 15, ranked No. 19 in the World. He took a major win, earning $7,924for the saddle bronc riding win on C5 Rodeo’s Virgil for 90.5 points.

Adding to her rock solid weekend, Emma Parr took a third win in the barrel racing at 15.77 seconds for $3,974. Per the WPRA website, Parr leads the rookie race as of August 19.

