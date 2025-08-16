Resistol Rookie of the Year Contender Breaks WPRA Standard Pattern Record
They say records are made to be broken and 2025 has seen countless history-making runs. Today the focus is on one barrel racing team in particular: Makenna Shook and XV Mario. The rookie competitor in professional rodeo and her young mount have unofficially broken one of the most prestigious records in the event.
Social media has been buzzing about their incredible 16.53-second run in Burley, Idaho at the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo. According to the barrel pattern measurements posted in the rodeo office, it was a Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) “standard” pattern.
These measurements are 60’ from the electric eye to the first barrel, 90’ between the first and second barrel, and 105’ between the first/second and third barrel. Rules state that it is to be marked under the center of the barrel, not the outside edge.
The blistering 16.53 is unofficially a new WPRA Standard Pattern World Record at a rodeo. Multiple-time World Champions, Hailey Kinsel and DM Sissy Hayday held the former record at 16.56 seconds.
“Mario” is sired by futurity standout and a rising star in the breeding barn, RR Mistakelly and out of XV Watch Me Rock. XV Watch Me Rock is by Famous Bugs and out of National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier, LK Watch Me Rock by FirewaterOnTheRocks.
Raised by Samantha Mauney, Mario joined Shook’s string in March of this year. Mauney raised the gelding out of her incredible NFR mount and with Shook’s main horse injured, she was searching for another.
Fate led the two together and Shook won the first jackpot she entered with the exceptional gelding. Heading out on the rodeo trail in mid-June, they quickly made their mark on the professional scene.
A five-year-old in his futurity year, Mario has helped Shook climb to No. 3 in the Resistol Rookie of the Year Standings. From a major win in Casper, Wyo., at the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo to placings at the Ponoka Stampede and Prescott, Ariz., they were able to stack a lot of important checks in July to skyrocket up the standings.
Proof that bloodlines matter, the RR Mistakelly foals have made waves in the arena since his first foal crop hit the barrel pen. Another young standout, Lipstick N Stilletos has set the world on fire from futurities to rodeos to derbies with Michelle Alley. Mario’s performance and quick adaptation to the rodeo scene seems to be confirming a pattern for the offspring of the young sire.
We tip our hats to this phenomenal team and an accomplishment that will stand in the history books.