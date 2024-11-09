Rodeo Daily

Western Show Classes Take Over: Ranch Riding, Ranch Trail, Western Riding

With half a century of the AQHA World Championship Show, the Western show horses and riders took over the ring to battle for World titles

Teal Stoll

Western show classes like ranch riding and ranch trail usually feature obstacles and maneuvers that a horse would face in day-to-day riding and/or working, such as crossing bridges, opening gates, being around cattle, and dragging an object.

Double Tapn and Sumac GunnaBeFlashy each earned two World Championships in this stretch of competition. Exhibitor Bud Lyon also earned two World Championships in these classes.

L1 Amateur Ranch Riding Finals

Scoring 229.5 points, Sydney Weaver and Cocktail Per Se (WimpyNeedsACocktail x Starlight Per Se) won $153.83 for owner Randall Weaver.

L1 Amateur Select Ranch Riding Finals

SDP Got Fancy Genes (RC Fancy Step x SDP I Got Good Genes) and owner/exhibitor Suzanne Cooper earned the $173.06 win with a 225.5 score.

L2 Amateur Select Ranch Riding Finals

With 234 points, Electric Berry (Electric Snow x Custom Roan Berry) and owner/exhibitor Sydney Freeman took the win for $1,630.85.

L2 Amateur Ranch Riding Finals

With a score of 238 points, SS Pity Tha Fool (Shiners VooDoo Dr x Foolish Little Step) and owner/exhibitor Clara Tracy took the victory and $1,990.19.

L2 Junior Ranch Riding Finals

Pete Kyle and Magnums Mister (Magnum Chic Dream x Shiney Diamond Lady) scored 230.5 for the $1,243.87 win for owner Oraz Holdings LLC.

L3 Amateur Ranch Riding Finals

Double Tapn (Lil Joe Cash x Whiz N Snap) and Katie Fox earned 240 points and took the $3,388.07 win. Dan Fox owns the gelding. Katie also placed fourth with Seismic Reaction (Hollywood Dun It x Herbs Lady).

L3 Junior Ranch Riding Finals

Bet Boon Gone Blue (Bet Hesa Boon x Shes Gone Dark) and John Roberts scored 243 points for a $2,953.70. Marion G Valerio owns the gelding.

L2 Senior Ranch Trail Finals

Scoring 236 points, Double Tapn and Logan Pluhar earned the gelding a second World Championship of the day for $1,271.51. Pluhr and Winn Like Flinn (owned by Lane Kail) also earned the Reserve Championshp with a 234.5

L2 Amateur Ranch Trail Finals

Diamonds N The Dirt (Whizkey N Diamonds x Okies Lil Kalgirl) and owner/exhibitor Amanda Kimes earned 236 points to take the $2,156.05 victory.

L3 Senior Ranch Trail Finals

Sumac GunnaBeFlashy (GunnaTrashYa x Chics Graceful Whiz) and Bud Lyon scored 240 points, a record score, for a $3,431.51 victory for Leslie Vagneur Lange. Lyon also took third aboard Lil Trash Talk and fourth with Gunner Got Out.

L1 Western Riding Finals

VS The Fireman (Machine Made x VS Lady In Red) and Anthony Montes scored 227 points to earn the $961.45 win for Ingrid Miller Quarter Horses LLC.

L2 Senior Western Riding Finals

Bruce Vickery rode WellThereYouGo (Certainly A Vision x Miss Good N Red Dee) to a 234.5 point score for a $749.93 win for owner Renee Norleen.

Working Western Rail Finals

Another victory for Bud Lyon and Sumac GunnaBeFlashy with a 331 point score and $2,910.27 victory.

TEAL STOLL

Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.

