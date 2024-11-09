Western Show Classes Take Over: Ranch Riding, Ranch Trail, Western Riding
Western show classes like ranch riding and ranch trail usually feature obstacles and maneuvers that a horse would face in day-to-day riding and/or working, such as crossing bridges, opening gates, being around cattle, and dragging an object.
Double Tapn and Sumac GunnaBeFlashy each earned two World Championships in this stretch of competition. Exhibitor Bud Lyon also earned two World Championships in these classes.
L1 Amateur Ranch Riding Finals
Scoring 229.5 points, Sydney Weaver and Cocktail Per Se (WimpyNeedsACocktail x Starlight Per Se) won $153.83 for owner Randall Weaver.
L1 Amateur Select Ranch Riding Finals
SDP Got Fancy Genes (RC Fancy Step x SDP I Got Good Genes) and owner/exhibitor Suzanne Cooper earned the $173.06 win with a 225.5 score.
L2 Amateur Select Ranch Riding Finals
With 234 points, Electric Berry (Electric Snow x Custom Roan Berry) and owner/exhibitor Sydney Freeman took the win for $1,630.85.
L2 Amateur Ranch Riding Finals
With a score of 238 points, SS Pity Tha Fool (Shiners VooDoo Dr x Foolish Little Step) and owner/exhibitor Clara Tracy took the victory and $1,990.19.
L2 Junior Ranch Riding Finals
Pete Kyle and Magnums Mister (Magnum Chic Dream x Shiney Diamond Lady) scored 230.5 for the $1,243.87 win for owner Oraz Holdings LLC.
L3 Amateur Ranch Riding Finals
Double Tapn (Lil Joe Cash x Whiz N Snap) and Katie Fox earned 240 points and took the $3,388.07 win. Dan Fox owns the gelding. Katie also placed fourth with Seismic Reaction (Hollywood Dun It x Herbs Lady).
L3 Junior Ranch Riding Finals
Bet Boon Gone Blue (Bet Hesa Boon x Shes Gone Dark) and John Roberts scored 243 points for a $2,953.70. Marion G Valerio owns the gelding.
L2 Senior Ranch Trail Finals
Scoring 236 points, Double Tapn and Logan Pluhar earned the gelding a second World Championship of the day for $1,271.51. Pluhr and Winn Like Flinn (owned by Lane Kail) also earned the Reserve Championshp with a 234.5
L2 Amateur Ranch Trail Finals
Diamonds N The Dirt (Whizkey N Diamonds x Okies Lil Kalgirl) and owner/exhibitor Amanda Kimes earned 236 points to take the $2,156.05 victory.
L3 Senior Ranch Trail Finals
Sumac GunnaBeFlashy (GunnaTrashYa x Chics Graceful Whiz) and Bud Lyon scored 240 points, a record score, for a $3,431.51 victory for Leslie Vagneur Lange. Lyon also took third aboard Lil Trash Talk and fourth with Gunner Got Out.
L1 Western Riding Finals
VS The Fireman (Machine Made x VS Lady In Red) and Anthony Montes scored 227 points to earn the $961.45 win for Ingrid Miller Quarter Horses LLC.
L2 Senior Western Riding Finals
Bruce Vickery rode WellThereYouGo (Certainly A Vision x Miss Good N Red Dee) to a 234.5 point score for a $749.93 win for owner Renee Norleen.
Working Western Rail Finals
Another victory for Bud Lyon and Sumac GunnaBeFlashy with a 331 point score and $2,910.27 victory.