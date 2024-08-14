Western Sports Foundation Bootlegger Ball to Celebrate Three Award Winners
What began in 1998 after Jerome Davis' career-ending injury has turned into the Western Sports Foundation that promotes personal and professional development for rodeo and western athletes.
The mission behind the Western Sports Foundation is to provide free or low cost resources to help athletes get through every aspect of life. They offer both physical and mental tools to aid the modern cowboys and cowgirls in succeeding.
Services that can be obtained by athletes include things like financial tools, life skills, mental wellness, education, career guidance and physical wellness.
On Thursday, August 22, the Western Sports Foundation will host the Bootlegger Ball in Austin, Texas presented by the Austin Gamblers and Tecovas. While attendees will get dressed up in their best 1920's outfits, the event will also celebrate three incredible individuals who have shaped the western industry.
Ted Wiese Memorial Award
Pastor Ted Wiese brought much joy to cowboys and cowgirls across the country. Many will remember Pasor Ted and his wife, Linda at their Cowboy Bistro. They fed many people before and after the rodeos at places like Cheyenne Frontier Days and Pendleton Round-Up.
The recipient this year of the Ted Wiese Memorial Award is Justin McKee. As stated by Western Sports Foundation on their social media, McKee, the Cowboy Channel television personality, personifies a community-focused desire to feed the soul of rodeo and the Western life.
Tiffany Davis Friend of the West Award
The wife of 1995 World Champion Bull Rider, Tiffany Davis has definitely been a friend of the west. She was the winner of the 2010 Sharon Shoulders Award. In her honor, the Western Sports Foundation gives this award each year to someone who practices cowboy values each and every day.
The recipient this year is World Champion Sage Kimzey. The seven time World Champion has demonstrated a desire to help his fellow athletes grow and succeed, even while trying to compete himself.
Grit Award
Awarded to someone who is dedicated to breaking through barriers in the Western industry, no one is more worthy to receive the Grit Award, than the Women's Rodeo Championships Commissioner, Linsay Rosser-Sumpter.
As a breakaway competitor herself, Sumpter has faced challenges throughout her career. She has served as a college rodeo coach, mom and wife and overcome the challenges of being a part of an event just starting its professional run.
Sumpter has certainly led the way for women to have a bigger presence in the professional rodeo arena.