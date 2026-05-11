Professional Rodeo Athletes Travel to the Texas Coast for Rodeo Corpus Christi

Rodeo Corpus Christi has been the crown jewel of the World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) for the past few years. Following the dissolution of the WCRA, the event was once again sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) in 2026.

Bareback Riding

Reigning World Champion Rocker Steiner was an unstoppable force in Corpus Christi. He topped Round 1 with a score of 91 points on Penthouse Pro Rodeo's Watermelon Moons. Steiner tied with Weston Timberman in the Finals with an 89-point ride and won the Average. In total, the electric cowboy in red earned $15,496.

Steer Wrestling

The Round 1 win went to Shane Frey, with the fastest time of the rodeo at 3.6 seconds. In the Finals, Gavin Soileau topped the field with a 4.0-second run. Ultimately, he tied with Cash Robb for the Average win, with a time of 8.0 seconds on two head. Soileau earned $11,775.

Team Roping

Brenten Hall and Wyatt Cox took the Round 1 win with the fastest time of the rodeo, at 3.6 seconds. In the Finals, Colton Clayton and Justin Delagarza split the win with Brye Crites and Ross Ashford. The Average win went to Crites and Ashford, who earned $14,076 each.

Saddle Bronc Riding

In Round 1, Chase Brooks kicked things off with a victory aboard Frontier Rodeo's No. 35. Damian Brennan came out striking in the Finals, scoring 90 points on Double J Rodeo Company's Breezy Fling. Brooks prevailed in the Average by one-half point over Brennan, earning a total of $15,034.

Tie-Down Roping

Riley Webb | RodeoHouston

It is never a surprise to see three-time World Champion Riley Webb in the winner's circle and he made a big splash in Corpus Christi. He won Round 1 with a time of 7.2 seconds, won the Finals with a time of 7.6 seconds, and topped the Average. Webb earned $14,950 for the clean sweep.

Barrel Racing

Emily Beisel and Ivory On Fire stopped the clock at 13.28 seconds to earn the win in Round 1. In the Finals, Kappie Bryant and Stephanie Fryar tied at the top with the fastest time of the rodeo: 13.16 seconds. Fryar took the win in the Average, earning $10,653.

Breakaway Roping

Cheyanne McCartney continued her recent hot streak, sweeping the rodeo. She won Round 1 with a time of 1.9 seconds, won the Finals with a time of 2.0 seconds, and topped the Average. McCartney banked $12,914.

Bull Riding

Cullen Telfer matched up with Frontier Rodeo's No. 912 for the Round 1 win, scoring 88.5 points. In the Finals, Noah Lee rode Frontier Rodeo's Ray Lewis to a score of 86 points for the win. Lee also claimed the Average win, earning $12,788.