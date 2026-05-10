Top Futurity Trainer Sends Two Graduates to The American Rodeo Semi-Finals

In the new format of The American Rodeo, contestants compete in qualifiers across the country to earn a seat in one of three regional semi-finals. From each of the East, Central, and West Regional Semi-Finals, five barrel racers advanced to The American Rodeo Semi-Finals.

That field of fifteen will narrow to five for the Showdown Round held in Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Five ”contenders” will go head-to-head with the top five cowgirls from the 2025 WPRA Barrel Racing World Standings.

Each event will pay $100,000 to the winner. The contenders (athletes who did not earn an automatic qualification through the World Standings) have a shot at an additional $2 million in prize money in 2026.

Many of the best teams in the country sought a spot on the roster, and the field is now set. There are several unique facts about the field of barrel racers this year. Three competitors aged 12 and younger have qualified.

At the most recent and final regional semi-finals, two horses from the same training program earned qualifications. WildChildsGotCashUno and Frenchmen Returns are both products of futurity trainer Joy Wargo’s program. Both horses competed at the West Regional Semi-Finals and took two of the top five positions in the Finals.

The Trainer

Wargo, of Collinsville, Texas, has earned some of the highest honors in barrel racing. An AQHA World Champion, AQHA Reserve World Champion, and BFA Reserve World Champion, Wargo is a two-time The American Rodeo semifinalist herself.

Today, she focuses on training futurity horses and the barrel racing training platform she operates alongside fellow trainers, Ashley Schafer and Jolene Montgomery.

Between The Reins is a revolutionary asset for barrel racers, who can now watch full training sessions from some of the most decorated cowgirls in the industry.

Blake Molle: WildChildsGotCashUno

A nine-year-old gelding by Cash Not Credit son, BugEmForCash, and out of Tana Renick's National Finals Rodeo-qualifying mare, XV Wild Child, "JJ" has been a winner for multiple jockeys.

He began his career with a big splash in the futurities with Wargo, then went on to win extensively at professional rodeos with Kelly Allen and Amanda Butler. In 2025, he and Canadian cowgirl Blake Molle teamed up for a new chapter.

The duo has been unstoppable, including a huge win at the Maple Leaf Circuit Finals in Regina, Saskatchewan. Molle and JJ won all four rounds and the Average.

Autumn Snyder: Frenchmen Returns

"Duke" is a seven-year-old by Frenchmen R Hot (also trained by Wargo) and out of She Returns For Cash by Chicados Cash. In another interesting tie, Duke and JJ were both owned by David Harmon while in training with Wargo.

Now partnered with Utah cowgirl, Autumn Snyder, Duke is tough to beat at the South Point in Las Vegas, Nev. In June of 2025, the pair captured the NBHA Vegas Super Show Championship. The West Regional Semi-Finals were held in the same arena, where Snyder and Duke once again put on an outstanding performance.