Rodeo Recap: Athletes Capitalize in Texas and California as Spring Run Heats Up

Professional rodeo athletes had several “loops” of rodeos to choose from over the recent weekend. Some stayed east, hitting rodeos in Texas, while others remained on the West Coast, where the lucrative spring run of California rodeos is in full swing.

The World Standings now change at a dramatic pace, as we head into summer and the final five months of the season.

Panola County Cattlemen's ProRodeo - Carthage, Texas

At just 18 years old, Noah Lee continues to skyrocket up the Bull Riding World Standings. After a huge weekend, he now sits No. 4, wth $91,218 in season earnings. In Carthage, Lee scored 90 points on Silver Creek Pro Rodeo's Cat Wrangler for the win.

Barrel racers Kristi Cole and Julie Plourde went one-two in both Carthage and Crockett. Just five one-hundredths of a second split the cowgirls at both rodeos.

Crockett Lions Club PRCA Rodeo - Crockett, Texas

Saddle bronc rider Mitchell Story continued his recent hot streak in Texas, tying for the win in Crockett aboard Andrews Rodeo's Slappin Leather. He split the win with Cooper Tyler.

In bull riding, Boudreaux Campbell took the top spot, scoring 89 points on Andrews Rodeo's Row Tag.

Tops in Texas Rodeo - Jacksonville, Texas

Team ropers Cyle Denison and Buddy Hawkins II went three for three on the weekend, earning checks in both Crockett and Carthage. Their time of 5.1 seconds topped the leaderboard in Jacksonville.

Rookie breakaway roper Kirby Rawlinson is making a major splash in her first year of professional rodeo. She earned another win in Jacksonville, where she stopped the clock at 2.6 seconds.

Mother Lode Round-Up - Sonora, Calif.

Clayton Biglow continues to dominate the California spring run in his home circuit. He claimed yet another win in the bareback riding with a score of 85.5 points on Bridwell Pro Rodeos' Ted.

Two of the most decorated veteran team ropers in professional rodeo history scored the win in Sonora. With a time of 5.7 seconds, Jake Barnes and Clay O'Brien Cooper claimed top honors.

Woodlake Lions Rodeo - Woodlake, Calif.

Reigning World Champion and California cowboy Tucker Allen topped the steer wrestling with a time of 6.0 seconds.

Another home-state cowboy, Lefty Holman, scored 84.5 points on Rosser Rodeo's Justified for the saddle bronc riding win.

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, the reigning California Circuit Champion, took another win in her home state in Woodlake. She topped the barrel racing with a time of 17.70 seconds.