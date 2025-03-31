Wesley Thorp and Tyler Wade Offer Young Ropers Big Opportunities at WYTRC
The World Youth Team Roping Championships (WYTRC) recently took place in Stephenville, Texas at the renowned 377 arena. PRCA World Champion team ropers Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp organize the event. Held from March 21 to 23, 2025, the event this year attracted many young ropers competing for big money and prizes.
At the inaugural event last year, we watched young gun Nicky Northcott dominate across the board. This year, many new faces came to play including Wilder Bragg who won the youth pro header heeling for 2-time World Champion Clay Smith. Bragg shared that this was the biggest roping he had ever entered and with the help of his experienced partner, he secured the win, making it a weekend he’ll never forget. Arina Haugen, the young accomplished cowgirl won the youth pro heeler roping heading for Douglas Rich. In Day 1 alone, over $200,000 was paid out to winning teams.
The big main event came on the final day after two days of roping action. The Las Tunas World Youth Champions were Koda Peterson and Jaydon Warner who roped five steers in an impressive 36.47 seconds. They took home $12,800 in prize money, along with paid entry fees for next year’s BFI, a breeding to a top industry stallion, and other incredible prizes.
Las Tunas Cattle Co. proudly sponsored this year's championship roping, as well as horsemanship awards. Arina Haugen, along with brothers Chance and Caden Anderson, were each awarded fillies raised by Las Tunas as their horsemanship prizes. The breakaway addition was also new this year, giving even more opportunities.
Although the weekend was centered around the youth ropings, open ropings also took place, with Wesley and Tyler competing too, and ultimately winning the open. Throughout the week, they roped alongside the kids. Wesley came out as the high point winner through the weekend and took home a John Deere Gator as part of the prize. However, he decided to pay it forward and is donating it to a great cause—the 2025 Cowboy Auction at the Bob Feist Invitational. Tyler and Wesley will both be at the auction to help sell the Gator to the highest bidder, who will also receive in-arena signage at the 2026 WYTRC.
The mission of the event is shared on their social media pages stating, "A team roping event that allows growth in the sport by introducing the next generation to professionals who see the value in giving back." Wade and Thorp, the driving force behind the event do an excellent job fostering growth in the industry by offering opportunities to learn to young ropers.
Tyler and Wesley were present for the first two days of action, but after qualifying for the Rodeo Houston finals, had to take off on the third day. As the team advanced to the four-man round, an exciting announcement was made there in Stephenville, sparking applause and cheers from the young ropers, parents, and crowd.
For more results and details about the World Youth Team Roping Championships visit their official facebook page.