Which Athletes Have Been Consistently in the Money at the National Finals Rodeo?
After Round 8, there are quite a few athletes who have pulled a check in seven of those eight rounds. Even more have placed or won in over half of the rounds, so far.
Bareback Riding
NFR rookie, Bradlee Miller has won three rounds and placed in four, for a total of seven checks, as of Round 8. Cole Franks, Rocker Steiner, and Dean Thompson have all three earned checks in six rounds.
Franks is currently in the driver's seat in the Average, leading it after Round 8. Steiner is in the lead in the World Standings and Thompson has worked his way up the standings to fourth. Thompson is also second in the Average currently.
Steer Wrestling
Cash Robb and JD Struxness have both won or placed in six rounds. Interesting to note - Robb has not yet WON a round, but has pulled six checks. Struxness has one round win and five placings. Dakota Eldrige has placed in four rounds and won one round, for a total of five checks.
Eldridge sits on top, while Struxness is currently second in the World Standings. Robb leads the Average and is seventh in the World.
Team Roping
Erich Rogers and Paul Eaves, Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin, and Clint Summers and Jake Long have all earned checks in five rounds, so far. Proctor and Medlin are the only ones in this group with a round win, as the rest have consistently placed.
Summers and Long and Rogers and Eaves are second and third in the Average, with times on seven steers, so far.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Ryder Wright and Wyatt Casper have both pulled checks in seven rounds. Wright has two round wins down, while Casper's have all been steady placings. Brody Cress has won one round and placed in five, for a total of six checks.
Casper currently leads the Average, while Wright leads the World Standings.
Tie Down Roping
Riley Webb has placed in four and won three rounds, for a total of seven. Shane Hanchey has not yet made the trip to the winner's circle, but he has placed in five.
Webb leads the Average and World Standings, while Hanchey is third in the Average.
Barrel Racing
Kassie Mowry has won five and placed in two, for a total of seven rounds. Andrea Busby is another rock solid competitor, who has placed in seven.
Mowry leads the World Standings and is third in the Average. Busby is leading the Average.
Bull Riding
Josh Frost has won two and placed in five, for a total of seven rounds. NFR rookie, Cooper James, has won two and placed in three. Tristen Hutchings has not yet won a round, but has placed in five.
Frost leads the Average and World Standings. James is second in the Average and third in the World.