Which Rodeo State Awards Graduating Seniors Over $100K in Scholarships?
Every parent worries about how they are going to pay for college when the time comes. Fortunately, there are many programs available that will help fund the bills when it is time to make the move to higher education. Colorado happens to be a state where rodeo kids are well taken care of by the Colorado State High School Rodeo Association.
The only requirement to receive a scholarship is to simply turn the application in on time. From there, you are guaranteed money. No matter whether you plan to attend a trade school, junior college, or university, Colorado has something to offer.
Over the past two years, the amount of money awarded to graduating seniors has exceeded $100,000. That's right, you read that correctly—over $100,000.
For the graduating class of 2024, there were 33 applicants that took part in the distribution of funds.
Waitley Sharon, a graduating senior seen below competing in the saddle bronc riding event, was one of the college-bound individuals who took advantage of the scholarship opportunities offered. Sharon received more than $5,000 in scholarships.
To be eligible, seniors must submit their applications to the Colorado State High School Rodeo Association Secretary by May 1. The applications are reviewed and then sent to an independent board, which conducts 10-15-minute interviews with each applicant. The independent group then gives rankings to the CSHSRA board of Directors.
From there, scholarships are awarded, and kids' lives are changed. In 2023, several seniors received more than $10,000 to further their education. In 2024, the list was long of those who received more than $5,000 to further their careers and educations.
President Jim Ward has been integral in the development and expansion of the Colorado Scholarship fund. Each year, his fundraising efforts increase the funds and allow the state to continue to award the kids for their efforts both inside and outside the classroom and arena.
"The scholarship fund has been a passion of mine since I started on the board four years ago. I guess I have a way with people and businesses. I don't think anyone has ever told me no when it comes to money for the kids. You just have to be willing to step out there and ask for it. I have also been very fortunate knowing a lot of big business owners along with having five brothers who all have businesses," Ward said.
The time and effort put into the youth that comes out of high school rodeo by their parents, the people supporting them, teachers, coaches, and certainly the general rodeo family is priceless. Competition builds character that can then be molded by influential people surrounding the kids. The Colorado State High School Rodeo Association certainly contributes to providing a safe, loving environment for kids to participate and become young adults. The scholarship fund is just one more way this group rewards all the efforts of the kids and hopefully provides more opportunities.