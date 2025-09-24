Which Rough Stock Contenders Used Mandan to Boost Their NFR Hopes?

With just a week left in the regular rodeo season, athletes on the bubble are fighting to the finish line in order to secure a spot at the National Finals Rodeo in December.

In order to do so, these athletes need to make the top 15 in the world, and that’s not an easy feat. Huge payouts from rodeos like North Dakota Rough Rider Cup in Mandan, North Dakota are shaking up the rough stock world standings right near the end of the season.

Bareback rider Tilden Hooper has sat in the bubble for nearly the entire season. At No. 17 he is just $2,000 away from securing a spot at the NFR. His win in North Dakota pushed him closer to that spot in the top 15, and another solid performance from the cowboy could put him ahead of R.C. Landingham (No. 16) and Mason Clements (No. 15).

Hooper took home over $18,000 over the weekend, a huge plus in the race for that No. 15 spot. In Mandan he beat out some of the event's top competitors, including Rocker Steiner (No. 1) and Wacey Schalla (No. 11). If Hooper does secure an NFR spot, he is sure to be a force to be reckoned with.

Athletes In Top 15 Are Still Fighting To Secure Their Spot

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Damian Brennan won the saddle bronc riding at the Rough Rider Cup, and at No. 2 he is inching his way closer to the top spot in the world currently held by Ryder Wright. This most recent win paid just under $18,000, but he remains another $29,000 behind Wright.

While it’s almost impossible for him to take the top spot, he is sure to face off against Wright in the Thomas and Mack arena come December.

Logan Hay had a solid performance in Mandan. The saddle bronc rider currently sits just outside at No. 17 but tied for second in North Dakota and pocketed over $10,000. The ride inched him closer to the No. 16 spot, but he remains $8,000 behind Lefty Holman (No. 15).

Bull rider Ky Hamilton made it big at Mandan. Winning his event brought him just under $18,000, the second-largest payout of the weekend behind Hooper. The win has solidified his place at No. 3 in the world standings.

Ahead of Hamilton are two of the best rodeo athletes in the world, Stetson Wright, who’s made over $350,000 this season, and Schalla with over $338,000. The No. 1 and 2 spots will be hard to catch, but at No. 3, Hamilton has a solid outlook heading into the finals.

With just days left to go in the season, very few athletes are guaranteed a spot for the NFR. Until the race finishes on October 1st, these rodeo athletes are going to be fighting tooth and nail to earn their spot and have a chance to take home the world title.

