White and Alvarez Earn Futurity and Maturity Titles at Glen Wood Memorial
From the same crew that brings the great Southwest Desert Classic races to Utah, the Glen Wood Memorial Futurity and Open Barrel Race was held this weekend at the Bastian Events Center in South Jordan, Utah. With $10,000 added to the futurity, $2,500 added to the maturity, and $10,000 added to the open, it was a great race. Utah cowgirls and horses capitalized at the event, taking home round wins and championships across the board.
Run for the Money
Producer of the race, legend, and National Finals Rodeo qualifier, Terri Wood Gates took three of the top four spots in the 1D of this high paying sidepot. Riding T Four Epic Love and Smooth Movin Lena, she took home $3,178 in Run for the Money earnings.
Futurity
Fresh off a huge win at the Dixie Classic, Bailey Alvarez rode home-raised JFive Heres YourSign (Aint Seen Nothin Yet x Brookabella x Brookstone Bay) to the Round 1 win. Their 16.041 second run was worth $2,187.
Placing second in Round 1 with a 16.056 for a $1,789 paycheck was Caitlyn White aboard Soul Fury (Mr Soul x Ridge Lane x Lanes Leinster). They came back with a 15.731 (the fastest time of the weekend) for the Round 2 win for $2,187. The duo also snagged the $2,187 average win and Glenwood Futurity Championship. Also winning the Open 1D on Sunday, they banked $7,300 throughout the weekend.
Soul Fury's sire, Mr Soul, stands at South Valley Equine, also in South Jordan. White has won extensively at aged events, open barrel races, and professional rodeos aboard the stallion, who has a speed index of 106. Mr Soul is a son of FuryOfTheWind and out of McKaizlees Kiss by Dash Ta Fame. Soul Fury is his first foal to compete and is making a huge splash with White.
Maturity
With a 15.792, Jaime Hinton Anderson and Booker Bordeaux took the Round 1 win for $1,010. Anderson further added to their earnings, also taking the win in the Open 1D on Saturday for another $1,021.
In Round 2, Bailey Alvarez rode Bellas Epic Booker to the win with a 15.830. The duo earned another $1,010 for the average win in the maturity. Bellas Epic Booker is a maternal sibling to JFive Heres YourSign, Alvarez's futurity Round 1 winner. Between futurity, maturity, and open earnings, Alvarez took home $7,945 aboard the two geldings.