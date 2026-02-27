World Champs, New Faces Highlight First Semi-Final Performance at San Antonio Rodeo

Half of the field for the championship finale of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo was set on Thursday night, as some of the biggest names in rodeo showed up and showed out during the first semi-final battle.

But reigning world champions and current front runners weren’t the only ones to put on a show, as some new blood came in to grab a piece of the spotlight.

Here’s a look at what went down.

Bareback riding

Rocker Steiner’s winter kicked into another gear as the reigning world champion held off the field to secure the win in the first semi-final. The Weatherford, Texas cowboy posted an 88-point effort on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Chrome Molly to fend off Bradlee Miller and Wacey Schalla, who both went for 87.5. Steiner came into the event outside the top 30 in the PRCA World Standings, but with another $5,504 to his credit he figures to be making a move.

1. Rocker Steiner / $5,504

2. (tie) Bradlee Miller / $3,853

2. (tie) Wacey Schalla / $3,853

4. Jacob Lees / $2,202

88-point ride for Rocker Steiner on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Chrome Molly, at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Semi-finals!#WeArePRORODEO pic.twitter.com/KrxQXYXtZx — PRCA ProRodeo (@PRCA_ProRodeo) February 27, 2026

Steer wrestling

The rookies stood tall in the steer wrestling as Clay Tom Hurt didn’t back down from the challenge. The Dilley, Texas, native stood toe-to-toe with PRCA veterans Will Lummus and J.D. Struxness, finishing his run in 3.8 seconds to win the semi-final.

Lummus was just behind him at 3.9, while Struxness finished at 4.3. Hurt was just outside the top 20 in the PRCA World Standings and third on the Resistol Rookie leaderboard coming into San Antonio. Fellow rookie Colin Fox, currently the Resistol Rookie frontrunner, finished fourth in 4.7 seconds.

1. Clay Tom Hurt /$5,504

2. Will Lummus / $4,403

3. J.D. Struxness / $3,302

4. Colin Fox / $2,202.

Team roping

After a somewhat slow winter, the duo of Cyle Denison and Lane Mitchell got a much-needed win in Thursday’s first semi-final, finishing their run in four seconds flat. The duo were outside the PRCA top 50 coming into San Antonio, making the $5,504 run the biggest payday of their season so far. Bubba Buckaloo and Joseph Harrison tied with Kellan Johnson and Trent Vaught at times of 4.5 seconds to share second place.

1. Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell / $5,504 each

2. Bubba Buckaloo/Joseph Harrison / $3,853

3. Kellan Johnson/Trent Vaught, $3,853 each

4. Cody Carter/Will Woodfin / $2,202.

Saddle bronc

Stetson Wright | Nathan Meyer Photography

Superman did his thing once again. Stetson Wright’s 89.5-point effort against Calgary Stampede's Forgetful Nelly easily took home the top spot in the saddle bronc semi-final. The Beaver, Utah cowboy was eighth in the world coming in.

For Layton Green, it was his biggest ride of the year as he aims to earn a spot inside the top 50 after San Antonio is finished. His 86.5-point effort gave him a $4,403 payday and a spot in the finale.

1. Stetson Dell Wright / $5,504

2. Layton Green / $4,403

3. Damian Brennan / $3,302

4. (tie) Will Pollock $1,101

4. (tie) Kolby Wanchuk $1,101

Tie-down

Ty Harris came into San Antonio outside the top 15 in the PRCA World Standings. That will undoubtedly change thanks to performances like the one he put on Thursday night. The San Angelo, Texas, native finished his semi-final run in 7.2 seconds to easily claim the top spot. Cole Clemons and Chantz Webster tied for second but were a full half-second off the pace.

1. Ty Harris / $5,504

2. (tie) Cole Clemons / $3,853

2. (tie) Chantz Webster / $3,853

4. Tom Crouse / $2,202.

Barrel racing

A win in the first barrel racing semi-final was certainly earned as just three hundredths of a second separate first and third. Perrin, Texas speedster Carlee Otero ended up on top after posting a time of 14.16 seconds. Just behind her were Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi (14.18) and Jordan Driver (14.19).

1. Carlee Otero / $5,504

2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi / $4,403

3. Jordan Driver / $3,302

4. Kathy Grimes / $2,202.

Breakaway roping

The top-ranked breakaway roper in the world earned a spot in the finale, but some new challengers have emerged. Rylee George, who came in 21st in WPRA Breakaway World Standings, was lightning quick, with a run of two seconds flat.

Meanwhile, Jessi Everett and Sawyer Gilbert, both outside the top 100, were next in line with times of 2.4 and 2.5 seconds, respectively. Current breakaway roping frontrunner Jill Tanner squeaked in with a time of 2.7 seconds.

1. Rylee A George / $5,504

2. Jessi Everett / $4,403

3. Sawyer Gilbert /$3,302

4. Jill Tanner / $2,202.

Bull riding

Cullen Telfer’s return to the PRCA continues to build momentum as his 88-point ride against Pickett Pro Rodeo Co's Justified earned the Plant City, Fla., native his biggest single-ride check in almost a year. Telfer came in sitting 42nd in the PRCA World Standings, but figures to be climbing soon. Tristen Hutchings was next in line at 86 points, while T Parker finished at 82.5.

1. Cullen Telfer / $5,504

2. Tristen Hutchings / $4,403

3. T Parker / $3,302

4. Bryce Jensen / $2,202.