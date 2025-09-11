Who Made World Standings Moves After Puyallup in the Men’s Timed Events?

Puyallup, Washington, is home to one of the biggest rodeos September has to offer and one that professionals make it a priority to get to. It is extremely limited and based on a points system. Certain rodeos all year long count towards the "Playoff Finale," and with the amount of money that is up for grabs, it changes the world standings in a big way.

This rodeo only allows 24 contestants and is broken up into two sets. Each set has two rounds, and the top four contestants in the average move on to the finale. In the finale, everyone is guaranteed one run and it is now a clean slate. The top four contestants move on to the four-man round, and even though the victor is the big winner ($13,400 just for the shootout), there is still a lot of money to win. Second place wins over 10k and just making it to the last day guarantees you a $1,600 check.

Men's Timed Event Winners

Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jesse Brown was the big winner of the steer wrestling. He came in blazing in the four-man showdown with the fastest time of the entire rodeo. 3.6 seconds. Brown is gunning for his first world title as he now finds himself No.2 in the world standings. Chance Howard might have gotten a no time in the final round, but fighting his way into the finals guaranteed him a near $3,500 check. The 33-year-old is fighting for his first NFR qualification, and after Puyallup, he sits inside the top-15 at No.11.

Riley Webb stole the show in the tie-down roping with a near $20,000 win by the end of the rodeo. He is separating himself again at the top of the leaderboard as he creeps up on $300,000 this season, but it is Tom Crouse who is clawing to stay in the top 15. He was the reserve champion and sits around $6,000 ahead of No.16 man, Quade Hiatt, at No.12.

A pair of team roping teams weren't able to get a qualified time in the shootout round, but they still added a good chunk of change to their world standings- Dawson and Dillon Graham as well as Dustin Egusquiza and Will Woodfin. Both Grahams are just inside the line for the Thomas and Mack qualification, so Puyallup was good to them. The No.3 man in the world, Clay Smith, was teamed up with Nicky Northcott for a reserve finish. Even though Smith isn't worried about going to Vegas in December, Northcott is No.13 and Puyallup meant a big deal for his first NFR qualification.

The clock on the regular season is running out. There are a few rodeos left that will make the impact that Puyallup does on those who hover on the bubble for this year's NFR.

