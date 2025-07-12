Riley Webb Strengthens World Title Campaign With Stellar Cowboy Christmas Run
21-year-old Riley Webb continues to raise the bar which seems nearly impossible. As a three time NFR qualifier with two world titles already to his name it seems that he will continue to set the standard every year. He’s already a million dollar cowboy with over 1.1 million in earnings.
This season he has nearly $179,000 won and it's only July. Over $32,500 of that was one during his Cowboy Christmas. Webb started off in Greeley, Colorado where he won the first round for nearly $4,600 with an 8.1 second run.
His best rodeo of the Fourth-of-July run came up in St. Paul, Oreegon. The famous rodeo known for a big arena with Christmas Trees and even bigger payouts.
St. Paul is also one of few rodeos that give contestants the opportunity at multiple checks with two rounds and an average. Webb had almost a clean sweep.
He posted two sub-eight second runs for a total of 15.4 seconds in the average. Webb won the first round, second in the second, and won the average. This brought him over $16,200 for two runs.
No luck at Red Lodge, Mont. or Mandan, North Dakota because that is how it goes sometimes, even if you are a 2x World Champ. by 21 years old. But a 7.5 second run in Basin City, Wash. would add another five grand to his Cowboy Christmas total.
Webb just finished up in his Pool at the Calgary Stampede where he was able to dual it out for a spot in the finals. The Harris brothers dominated, but Webb was consistent and made it through.
Currently the Texas Cowboy has nearly a $34,000 lead over the number two man, Shad Mayfield, as he creeps up on the 200k mark this season. Webb is one of three to surpass 100,000 dollars earned this year and he could easily break the $200,000 barrier by the end of the Stampede.
Webb has become incredibly fun to watch as he continues his winning ways. He’s on the hunt for his third world title in three years and at the pace he’s going it’ll be pretty hard to stop him.
