Who's at the Top of the Women's Rodeo World Championship Leaderboards
With $803,000 up for grabs, the Women's Rodeo World Championship will be held May 11-17, 2025. The competition May 12-14 will be held at the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, and the Championship Round will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on May 17.
Through a similar format to the World Champions Rodeo Alliance, competitors earn points at nominated events to move up the WRWC Leaderboards. Rodeo athletes can choose to nominate rodeos or jackpots they are already competing at to earn points in their classification. Aiming to give more opportunities to a wider group of contestants, the WRWC offers three different classifications: Pro, Challenger, and Limited.
Challenger requirements are based on a contestant's earnings annually and lifetime, in the breakaway and barrel racing. The team roping utilizes the number system, per Global Handicaps System. Pro athletes are those who exceed the Challenger earnings requirements or higher team roping numbers.
The Pro and Challenger groups will compete in two seperate events, with two long rounds and a semi-finals. In each event, three Pros and three Challengers will then meet up in the Championship, along with one Limited competitor.
The top 50 in the breakaway roping and barrel racing in a new classification, the Limited, will also be invited to compete at the WRWC. One winner in each event will move on to AT&T to compete with the Challenger and Pro athletes. This classification gives even more opportunity to athletes who do not meet the Pro or Challenger requirements.
Team Roping Header - Pro
1 Katelyn Perkins 12779.5
2 Kayelen Helton 6280.25
3 Beverly Robbins 5207
4 Megan Gunter 4913.25
5 Kenna Francis 4849
6 Erica Krantz 4465.5
7 Markie Battaglia 4269.5
8 Jackie Crawford 4156.25
9 Cassidy Boggs 2588.25
10 Lari Dee Guy 2492.25
11 Martha Angelone 2299.75
12 Mckenzie Gunter 2203
13 Kelsey Russey 2182
14 Makayla Boisjoli 2042
15 Kaitlyn Torres 1857.25
16 Cadee Williams1600.5
17 Annette Stahl 1578.25
18 Sarah Angelone 1521.5
19 Kylie McLean 1394.5
20 Jimmi Jo Montera 1358.5
Team Roping Header - Challenger
1 Remi Wells 6893
2 Shayna Forbes 6561
3 Ashtyn Pratz 4401.5
4 Kelsey Pepion 3832.5
5 Shanna Perkins 3423.75
6 Brittney Steed 3036.5
7 Kelsey Pugmire 2486.75
8 Heather Rangel Moon 1927.75
9 Antoinette Smith 1828.75
10 Deanna Vest 1824.75
11 Kay Stevens 1633.25
12 Heather Rogers 1577
13 Megan Meredith 1565.75
14 Daylyn Westcott 1537
15 Mary Phillips 1428.25
16 Kersti Passig 1411
17 Arina Dee Haugen 1399.5
18 Sydney Ball 1308
19 Lindsey Cox 1296.5
20 Tamara Lewis 1099
Team Roping Heeler - Pro
1 Jimmi Jo Montera 20695.25
2 Lorraine Moreno 8498.25
3 Rylie Smith 6315
4 Whitney Desalvo 5688.5
5 Kaitlyn Torres 4170.25
6 Jessy Remsburg 3550.5
7 Annette Stahl 2762.25
8 Kelsie Domer 2643.5
9 Sarah Angelone 2165.5
10 Kim Grubbs 1769.75
11 Emilee Moyer 1768.5
12 Mandy Niesen 1733
13 Martha Angelone 1614.25
14 Megan Gunter 1193.5
15 Ruby Magnus 1132.25
16 Jackie Crawford 1104.25
17 Tammy West-White 1059.5
18 Kelley Moss 1021.5
19 Debbie Fabrizio 992
20 Lari Dee Guy 920
Team Roping Heeler - Challenger
1 Shanna Perkins 9087.75
2 Tamara Mann 5515.75
3 Ashtyn Pratz 4474.25
4 Heather Rogers 3730
5 Katelyn Perkins 3001
6 Lisa Stephens 2978.25
7 Kayla Perkins 2516.25
8 Lindsey Braddock 2299.25
9 Danielle Roper 2296.25
10 Sally Ball 2294.75
11 Bradi Preble 1835.65
12 Kennlee Tate 1767.5
13 Quealy Probst 1726
14 Kelly Snow 1528.5
15 Shelby Lutz 1511.5
16 Cindy Mcmillan 1420
17 Heather Jacobson 1290
18 Joyce Battaglia 1187.25
19 Christie McClary 1171.25
20 Kaylee Billingsley 1152.5
Breakaway Roping - Pro
1 Martha Angelone 31681.68
2 Josie Conner 11590.41
3 Jackie Crawford 10194.66
4 Taylor Munsell 8834.4
5 Kieley Walz 7817.37
6 Kelsie Domer 7267.75
7 Amy Ohrt 7056
8 Kelsie Reininger 7027.5
9 Kylie Reininger 6861.2
10 Josey James 6766.75
11 Jordan Jo Hollabaugh 6235
12 Rylie Edens 6180
13 Madison Outhier 5334.74
14 Harley Pryor 4903.75
15 Taylor Raupe 4345.3
16 Tiada Gray 4097.66
17 Cadee Williams 3688.83
18 Brandi Mcdowell 3404
19 Sarah Angelone 3383
20 Beau Peterson 2667.25
Breakaway Roping - Challenger
1 Karrigan Cagley 4851.83
2 Catherine Clayton 3919
3 Kashlee Schumacher 3803.6
4 Madison Stanley 3524
5 Campbell Pegues 3202
6 Wylie Jo Hodges 2963
7 Annie Vick 2821.25
8 Bucki Harter 2653.75
9 Landry Haugen 2634.66
10 Timberly Mobbs 2526.5
11 Sonya Walz 2461.5
12 Cassidy Kelly 2457.25
13 Heather Rogers 2289.5
14 Audrey Thibodeaux 2250.35
15 Shada Cline 2033.25
16 Quealy Probst 1948
17 Remi Wells 1850.5
18 Katelyn Perkins 1753.75
19 Alli Rae Nippert 1696.75
20 Maddie Bews 1649.25
Barrel Racing - Pro
1 Jordan Driver 11204.75
2 Makenzie Mayes 10374
3 Bella Skinner 9575.25
4 Ryann Pedone 7962.75
5 Julie Plourde 5655.25
6 Stephanie Fryar 5379.85
7 Kylee Scribner 3979
8 Kindyl Scruggs 2755
9 Jennifer Driver 2741.75
10 Taycie Matthews 2115
11 Kara Kreder 1556.25
12 Laura Mote 1345
13 Cheyenne Wimberley 1090.75
14 Emma Charleston 1048.5
15 Makayla Maddie 905.75
16 Casey Mathis 902.25
17 Ari Anna Flynn 878.75
18 Alishea Jones Broussard 823.75
19 Wylie Jo Hodges 777.25
20 Rainey Skelton 581.5
Barrel Racing - Challenger
1 Brandie Inman 4507.25
2 Kathleen Menard 3179
3 Fallon Forbes 2990
4 Nicole Helm 2528.75
5 Kelsey Howard 2502
6 Mariel Sanders 2485.5
7 Cari Titsworth 2186.75
8 Ava Garcia 1938.75
9 Hazlee Mckenzie 1716.5
10 Jayda Tolle 1714
11 Payton Askins 1382.5
12 Jessica Beck 1368.25
13 Taylor Finley 1353.5
14 Brittney Hipp 1285
15 Emily Golden 1221.5
16 Julia Beaty 1186.25
17 Mary Brooks 1143.25
18 Cassie Ligon 1036.75
19 Jordyn Koonsman 1020.75
20 Dee Dee Jordan 938.25