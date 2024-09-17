Who Was up to the Challenge? Breeder's Challenge Semi-Finals Recap
Throughout 2024, Breeder's Challenge eligible horses have had the chance to punch their ticket for the Championship Finale at six qualifiers, from Tenessee to Wyoming. With 120 teams in the the futurity, 120 in the derby, and 240 in the open, over $1 million are up for grabs at the event.
On Friday, September 13, the futurity and derby semi-finals determined the top 30 times in each division to return to the finals on Saturday. In both the futurity and derby, "top 30 times" included one tie in each division for a total of 31 competitors qualified for the finals.
In the futurity, the incredible team of MCM Tres A Legacy and Jolene Montgomery took the top spot with a lightning fast 15.346, nearly two full tenths over second. The 2020 mare is owned by Dunn Ranch and by Tres Seis and out of Mulberry Canyon Moon. Montgomery and "Tiffany" have been unstoppable all year, notching wins across the country.
Craig Brooks and JL Twisted Ginger, by JL Reddy To Charm and out of JL Twisted Sister took second with a 15.521. The 2020 mare is owned by Brooks. Buds Special Effort, 2020 stallion by Heavenly Firewater and out of CantStopThisEffort ran a 15.589 with Kylie Weast for third. Mary Ellen Hickman owns the colt.
The cutoff time was a 16.033 and qualifying teams 4-31 were: MP Meter My Fame and Sherry Cervi, Runnin Ron and Cody Bauserman, MR Without A Tres and Jodee Miller, VQ Long Range Lane and Hugo Simoneau, Goodbye Sophie and Kassie Mowry, Mo Moneigh and Chloe Gray, SBD Boons Frenchgirl and Laura Mote, Heavens Mighty and McKenna Brown, Le Roi and Ashley Schafer, MV Stinson Onthe Rox and Janna Brown, Ivan Drinkin and Kenna Kaminski, Awesome Arlo and Jordon Briggs, Something Epic and Joao Leao, Six Carat Fame and Ryan Reynolds, Streakin In Dallas and Pete Oen, KN Epic Faith and Kelly Manicnelli, Adios Pantalones and Tricia Aldridge, Epic Hero and Pete Oen, Duude and Brittany Diaz, Persnikitty and Hallie Hanssen, Goodbye Guys and Kylie Weast, SugarDaddyInVegas and Ashley Schoppa, Darkside Of Heaven and Craig Brooks, Fiesta By Design and Ashley Schafer, Swingers Kandy and Dustin Angelle, SH Ima Bullionaire and Janna Brown, FiftyShadesGray and Lacey Donegan, and Plain Blazin Fame and Skye Miller.
In the derby, Jordynn Knight and Dashing French Belle earned the top spot with a 15.420. The 2018 mare owned by Brad and Karly Knight is by Dash Ta Fame and out of French Bar Belle. The duo have been tough competition across the country in 2024, including a derby win at the Royal Crown in Arizona.
Force The Goodbye and Kassie Mowry took second with a 15.485. By The Goodbye Lane and out of VF Forcit First, the 2018 gelding is owned by Mowry. Force The Goodbye has been a key player in Mowry's likely NFR qualification in 2024, winning professional rodeos quite handily and still sprinkling in plenty of wins at the aged events.
Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi teamed up with another Mowry trained horse, Sir Epic for a 15.543 in third. The 2018 gelding is by JL Sirocco and out of So Very Epic. Owned by Morgan Bagnell, fans were elated to see Pozzi-Tonozzi on the exceptional gray.
Teams 4-31 in the derby had to beat a 15.884 to return for the finals. Returning on Satuday will be: Thirty Six Roses and Ryann Pedone, MR Im On Fire Guys and Jodee Miller, Eysa Slick Eddie and Bailee Snow, Eddies FrostedCorona and Kylee Scribner, Flingin Roses and Tyler Rivette, Heavenly Red and Chloe Gray, UX Google It and Pete Oen, MillionDollaStreaker and Elyse Busby, JH Single Lady and Taylor Hildreth, Slick Swingin and Wyatt Paul, MR Repete Pete and Jodee Miller, TNR WannaSeeMyCanCan and DaCota Monk, Seis On The Chase and Ashley Schafer, One Slick Czar and Ryann Pedone, MamaHadAFling and Janna Brown, Ever Eddie and Jennifer Sharp, KG Jukebox Hero and Kathy Grimes, KD Baby Driver and Dusky Lynn Hall, Heza Swift Spyder and Jordynn Knight, Sun Trace Of Fame and Cierra Nelson, Plea Bargain and Blaise Bercegeay, GoodTiminStreakAFire and Brynn Hinton, Slingin Firewater and Tyler Rivette, DynastysPlainSpecial and Caroline Boucher, Paris Texas and Krystal Dillman, From Famous To Vegas and Caleb Cline, RSL A Royal Lady and Taylor Hildreth, and KG Just As Fabulous and Kayla Jones.
At 1 PM on Satuday, the finals kicked off with the youth, senior, amateur derby, derby, and futurity. Congratulations to all the winners.