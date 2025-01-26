Who Will Battle It Out in Denver To Claim National Western Stock Show Championship?
Semi-finals Saturday in Denver, Colo. was filled with incredible rodeo action keeping the fans on the edge of their seats. With three full performances full of World Champions, National Finals Rodeo qualifiers, and Circuit stand-outs, the arena was hopping all day.
Only 12 contestants earned the right to move on to the finals held on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. MT with a chance to pull out of the Mile Hi city name the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo 2025 Champion.
The contestants have already competed in their bracket which was two full go rounds, advanced through the semi-finals, and now anxiously await their turn in the finals.
Here are the final 12 in each event vying for the chance to get a great headstart on their World Standings earning for the 2025 season.
Bareback Riding
- Kooper Heimburb, Marshall, Mo.
- Roedy Farrell, Thermopolis, Wyo.
- Clay Jorgenson, Watford, N.D.
- Bradlee Miller, Huntsville, Texas (1) ranked #1
- Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb. (3) ranked #8
- Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La. (3) ranked #3
- R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. (5) ranked #12
- Orin Larsen, Inglis, MB (9)
- Dean Thompson, Altamont, Utah (2) ranked #14
- Gavin French, College Station, Texas
- Jayco Roper, Oktaha, Okla. (1)
- Andy Gingerich, Aberdeen, S.D.
Coming into the finals the contestants have 24 National Finals Rodeo qualifications among them. Fans will get to witness the No. 1 ranked man in teh 2025 standings when Bradlee Miller nods his head today and you can bet he will be riding for all he's worth to hold onto that ranking and earn the win.
Saddle Bronc Riding
- Logan Hay, Wildwood, AB (1)
- Zac Dallas, Las Cruces, NM
- Coleman Shallbetter, Gunnison, Colo.
- James Perrin, Casper, Wyo.
- Weston Patterson, Waverly, Kan.
- K's Thomson, Lundbreck, AB
- Wyatt Casper, Miami, Texas (4)
- Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah (8) ranked #3
- Lucas Macza, High River, AB ranked #8
- Bailey Small, McArthur, Calif. ranked #15
- Q McWhorter, Petrolia, Calif.
- Brody Wells, Powell, Wyo.
No stranger to final performances or pressure, Ryder Wright will be the highest 2025 ranked cowboy fans will get to see ride today in the saddle bronc riding. Make no mistake though, there are several up-and-comers on this list that will give the entire field a run for their money.
Bull Riding
- Cody McElroy, Loretto, Ky. ranked #7
- Coy Pollmeier, Fort Scott, Kan.
- Sage Vance, Sidney, Iowa
- Tyler Kippes, Stephenville, Texas
- Tipton Wilson, Jackson, Wyo.
- Brad Moreno, Casa Grande, Ariz.
- Patterson Starcher, Fort Scott, Kan.
- Stran Smith, Bear Creek, S.D.
- T.J. Gray, Dairy, Ore.
- Wacey Schalla, Arapaho, Okla. ranked #9
- Stefan Tonita, Saskatoon, SK
- Stetson Wright, Beaver, Utah (9)
The bull riding seems to be anyone's game most of the time. It's hard to tell when the bulls will get the best of the cowboys, except when Beaver, Utah's star, Stetson Wright is on the list. He is making a comeback that may go down in history as one of the best. After sitting out all of 2024 due to a hamstring injury, Wright said, "I might feel better than ever." That probably isn't music to his competition's ears. Not only does he feel good but he is competing and confident every time he nods his head. Wright rode Peacemaker of the Cervi Championship Rodeo string for 88.5 points earlier in the rodeo and looked great doing it. Watch for Wright to take home his first championship of the 2025 season today.
Steer Wrestling
- Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas (1) ranked #4
- Jake Holmes, Liberal, Mo.
- Gavin Soileau, Bunkie, La.
- Landris White, Angleton, Texas
- Nick Guy, Sparta, Wisc. (8)
- Jaden Whitman, Whitehall, Mont.
- Garrett Curry, Richmond, Texas
- Kodie Jang, Townsville, QL ranked #9
- Riley Westhaver, High River, AB
- Levi Rudd, Chelsea, Okla. ranked #1
- Grant Peterson, Livermore, Calif.
- Ty Bauerle, Jourdanton, Texas
Chelsea, Okla. cowboy, Levi Rudd has already picked up $18,334 in earnings for the 2025 season and looks like he might be making his first bid toward the NFR. He will need to draw good as the steers have been a little on the strong side at Denver this year, but he stayed solid through all of the rounds so far clocking a 4.5 and 4.4-second runs in the first two rounds and then coming back in the semi-finals to throw another steer in 4.5-seconds.
Team Roping
- Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah/Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, AB
- Lightning Aguilera, Texas/Dustin Davis, Terrell, Texas
- Tyson Thompson, Munday, Texas/Jace Bland, Turkey, Texas
- David McCallister, Bosque Farms, N.M./Brandon Baca, Las Vegas, N.M.
- J.C. Yeahquo, Mandaree, N.D./Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas
- Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, Idaho/Buddy Hawkins, Stephenville, Texas
- Laramie Allen, Llano, Texas/Kelby Frizzell, Sterling City, Texas
- Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla./Douglas Rich, Herrick, Ill.
- Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, AB/Landen Glenn, McAlester, Okla.
- Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C./Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo.
- Josh Kurfiss, Pueblo, Colo./Joey Menegatti, Walsenburg, Colo.
Denver is a tough setup for the team roping event and it was evident again this year. Some of the best of the best struggle at the National Western and usually it is a game of chance to see who the winner will be. There are multiple time NFR cowboys in this list and they know how to handle the set up and the pressure. Hopefully, the team ropers will have a great day and fans will get to see some fast roping.
Tie-Down Roping
- Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas (3)
- Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont. (5) ranked #13
- Bryce Derrer, Portales, N.M.
- Riley Pruitt, Gering, Nebr. (2)
- Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, AB
- Brushton Minton, Witter Springs, Calif. (1) ranked #12
- Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas (10)
- Brey Yore, Rupert, Idaho
- Roy Lee, Mount Vernon, Ark.
- Cash Fuesz, Eureka, Kans.
- Trevor Hale, Perryton, Texas
- Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. (14) ranked #6
- Tom Crouse, Gallatin, Mo. ranked #8
Expect incredibly fast times today in the tie-down roping. Fans will be watching some of the best in the world, no doubt. World Champion Haven Meged looked great in the semi-finals round and is always a force. Riley Pruitt is certainly top of the list to be favored at Denver. In every round Pruitt has put together smooth and fast runs. this list includes some very talented up-and-comers facing veteran champions.
Barrel Racing
- Sharin Hall, Pilot Point, Texas
- Kristi Cole, Magnolia, Texas
- Oceane Veilleux, St. Alfred
- Kim Schulze, Larkspur, Colo.
- Stephanie Fryar, Waco, Texas ranked #8
- McKenna Coronado, Kanarraville, Utah ranked #7
- Cassidy Deen, Willis Point, Texas
- Jordan Driver, Garden City, Texas
- Kim Squires, Carnegie, Okla.
- Kelly Yates, Pueblo, Colo.
- Michelle Alley, Madisonville, Texas
- Carlee Otero, Lipan, Texas
Texas can certainly be proud of their barrel racers performance in Denver. Eight of the 13 moving forward claim their residence in the great state of Texas.
The barrel racers put on an incredible show in the second performance of the semi-final Saturday. Some of the fastest times of the entire rodeo were posted in that performance. New arena record holder, Sharin Hall and her stand-out horse, Hello Stella drawing top of the ground will certainly be a team to watch. But, looking through this list you better not blink because these ladies will be fast.