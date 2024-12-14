Who Will Be the Next PRCA World Champion Tie-Down Roper? Scenerios for NFR Round 10
Round after round, the National Finals Rodeo tie-down ropers leave it all on the arena floor. Through nine rounds it has been a battle between two men - Riley Webb of Denton, Texas and Shad Mayfield from Clovis, New Mexico.
Mayfield came into the finals setting a new single-season earnings record with $286,347. This gave him more than a $50,000 lead coming into Round No. 1.
Six-time NFR qualifier Haven Meged came into the NFR sitting at No. 2 and Ty Harris was ranked No. 3.
But, the story quickly became about the 2023 World Champion cowboy, Riley Webb. In the first four rounds, Webb won three and picked up second in the other. For nine rounds, Webb has placed in seven of them.
In total, Webb has deposited $163,222.34 just from the NFR. This performance moved him into the No. 1 position in the World Standings with $380,129.26. This puts him approximately $24,000 ahead of Mayfield coming into Round No. 10.
The key to sealing the deal is the average race. Webb currently leads these standings as well and has almost a full 10-second lead over the next closest man, Shane Hanchey. Webb has tied his nine calves in 71.4 seconds while Hanchey has totaled 81.2.
Mayfield had a slight mishap in Round No. 9 when he missed the calf with his first loop. He completed a two-loop run in just 14.9 seconds but it cost him his No. 2 position in the average. Mayfield is now fifth in the average.
Let's take a look at the World Standings coming into Round 10:
- Riley Webb $380,129.26
- Shad Mayfield $356,657.59
- Haven Meged $332,370.46
- Ty Harris $327,426.63
- Joel Harris $255,038.53
Looking at these numbers, if Shad were to win Round No. 10, Webb would just need to hold his place in the average to still become the World Champion.
Haven Meged is currently splitting third in the average race with Quade Hiatt. Once again, if Meged wins the round, it is still in Webb's hands. If he doesn't place in the round and just holds his average standing, he will still be crowned Champion.
Really, the bottom line here is that as long as Webb holds his place in the average, he will be the 2024 World Champion PRCA tie-down roper.