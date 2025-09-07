Why Puyallup Rodeo Is Crucial for Athletes Seeking an NFR Qualification

With one of the most important rodeos in the season currently happening, we wanted to dive into what makes the Puyallup Rodeo so special.

What?

While Puyallup, Wash., has been a significant stop on the professional rodeo road for several years, the importance of this event has increased exponentially in the past few seasons.

Puyallup was previously the final event of the Playoffs Series, but now it plays an even bigger role leading up to a new final rodeo.

Where and When?

Held during the Washington State Fair and now known as the Cinch Playoffs, the Puyallup Rodeo (September 4-7) will be a critical factor in determining the top 15 cowboys and cowgirls qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in each event.

How?

Throughout the professional season, points were tracked through the 60 highest-paying rodeos in PRORODEO. As of August 19, the top 23 athletes in the Playoffs Series standings in each event were invited to compete in Puyallup, alongside the NFR Open champions.

While the top 23 spots are typically held by full-time professional rodeo athletes, the option to qualify through the NFR Open allows a different set of contestants a chance. Circuit competitors often have other obligations, such as full-time jobs, that keep them from traveling the country extensively.

If an athlete wins their circuit, they are invited to the NFR Open, which can ultimately earn them a seat in Puyallup and even the Governor's Cup.

In 2024, the Playoffs Series paid out over $28 million. This year in Puyallup, four places will be paid in each round, eight in the semi-finals, and four in the finals. With $3,500 up for grabs for the top spot in each round and $13,400 going to the winner of the finals, the checks handed out in Washington will give athletes a huge boost in the world standings.

Puyallup Format

Competitors in Puyallup will first rope and ride in two rounds (Thursday, September 4 - Saturday, September 6). The combined fastest times and highest scores on both rounds will advance to the semi-finals on Sunday, September 7 at 1 PM.

The top four in each event in the semi-finals will immediately advance to a clean slate finals. Not only will the payouts in Puyallup be incredible, but the top four in the finals will earn a seat at the Governor's Cup. Held in the last weekend of the season, the checks handed out at the Cup will be the deciding factor for many athletes seeking an NFR qualificaiton.

The Cup

Paying $11,00 per round and $30,000 to the finals winner, the Cup is a recent addition to the Playoffs Series. With over $1 million up for grabs September 26-28, the rodeo in Sioux Falls was first introduced in 2023.

For competitors who may experience a setback during the year, such as injuries, horse issues, etc., the large amount of money available at the end of the season keeps hope for an NFR bid alive.

Prior to the addition of the Cup, the world standings were considered more "set" in the month of September. Now, cowboys and cowgirls outside of the top 15 can make major moves through the last weekend of the professional season.

All eyes will be on Puyallup this weekend and the remainder of the Playoffs Series in the weeks to come, as these athletes battle for a spot inside the top 15 and a trip to Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo.

