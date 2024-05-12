Will History Be Made at the PBR Elimination Round 4?
One man stands alone as perfect so far in the first three rounds of Elimination. That man is rookie Kaiden Loud. He topped Renegade for 88.5 points on Saturday night making him the sole bull rider to conquer all three bulls they attempted.
Loud has moved up to number nine in the standings after the final buzzer blew in Cowtown Coliseum Saturday night. His absolutely flawless riding so far has jumped him all the way up from the number 20 rank at the beginning of the week.
Beginning round three only one other man had covered two bulls and that was Cassio Dias. Norse God got the best of Dias in Round three at 5.78 seconds. Because of Dias' stellar performances in the first two rounds, he still sits at number two in the aggregate.
Focusing on the bulls, Cool Whip has now bucked off 41 consecutive riders during the Unleash The Beast series. He is just one buck off short of Bushwacker's historic 42-out run. Spanning from November 1, 2009 to August 16, 2013, Bushwacker was king.
Then, along came J.B. Mauney. Going the full 8 seconds on the legendary bull found Mauney a standing ovation and 95.25 points in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Cool Whip's buck off streak started on May 12, 2022 when he bested World CHampion Daylon Swearingen in 3.91 seconds.
Only one man has ever ridden for 8 aboard Cool Whip - Juao Ricardo Vieira rode him for 82.5 points in April of 2022.
Fans of bulls and riders alike will be on the edge of their seats when Alex Cerqueira pulls his bull rope tight in the chutes as he will attempt to beat Cool Whip at his own game. Should the bull win, history will be made as he will join Bushwacker as one of the greatest bulls in history.
The final round of Elimination bulls will feature a rank set. Man Hater has dominated the 2024 YETI PBR World Champion Bull race so far. He has claimed several Bull of the Event titles this season. The athletic bovine is currently 37-of-42.
No. 2 Red Demon will also be seen in the final round. He won his third Bull of the Event title in Sioux Falls when he bested Sage Kimzey at just 3.07 seconds. The bull is currently 21-for-23, and he will be looking to throw Dawson Branton in Round 4.