Win at Redding Gives Up-And-Coming Bulldogger Confidence for the Future
The Redding (Calif.) Rodeo was just one of many professional rodeos taking place this weekend. And in the coming months, there will be hundreds of performances around North America as the summer season cranks up.
But for steer wrestler Eric Logan, this three-day event might’ve changed the trajectory of his season and career moving forward.
“When it’s your time, it’s your time to win and things were just working in my favor,” Logan said. “I was drawing good and the horse was working good, my travel partner was hazing good – and I just tried to do my part and not mess it all up.”
In one weekend, the Marsing, Idaho native had what can only be described as a career performance. His 4.5-second run in the first go won the round, followed by a time of 5.8 seconds in the second go to place eighth. His aggregate total of 10.3 seconds was more than enough to secure the bulldogging title as Straws Milan placed second with a time of 10.9 seconds on two head.
Redding alone paid Logan $4,634. For context, he finished the 2023 season unranked with just over $7,200 in earnings and in 2022 he barely cleared $4,500. Already, he has $8,250 in his ledger this season, with an entire summer of competition still ahead of him. In addition to Redding, Logan also placed second at the Wild Rogue Pro Rodeo in Central Point, Ore., over the weekend, earning another $1,426.
To be fair, competing as a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association athlete has always been the goal, but Logan opted not to jump in head first since joining the PRCA in 2018. Instead, he’s been selective about where he goes. All of that appears to be changing.
“I’ve rodeoed quite a bit and stuff, but maybe the biggest defining factor is finally just putting your mind to it and saying, ‘This is what I’m going to do this year,’ not just going to the ones when it’s convenient and works for you kind of thing,” Logan said. “I kind of went when I knew I could make it work. Went to the big ones, went to the good ones when I could get into them and stuff, so I’m looking forward to it.”
The biggest change for Logan has been his equine partner. Two years ago, he purchased Lambo, a seven-year old gelding, and has been training him since. He didn’t start hauling him to competitions until last August, but so far the duo have come along quickly since hitting the road.
With some much-needed earnings to his credit and a horse he can count on, Logan is looking forward to what’s ahead. He’s already got a laundry list of rodeos scheduled in the coming weeks, with hopes of continuing to build momentum.
After easing into life as a PRCA competitor, it’s time to go full throttle. And Redding was a good place to start.
“This is a good boost. This will kind of be my first year really trying to go rodeo full time, so, to have a weekend like this and do good at Redding, it’s a great boost and gives a guy some confidence and just gets you excited for the rest of the year,” Logan said.
Other results from the Redding Rodeo
Bareback rider Jayco Roper posted an 87-point ride on Bridwell Pro Rodeo’s No Tail Dell to win the event and $5,993 in earnings.
Jaxson Tucker and Jason Johe won the team roping title with an aggregate time of 11.2 seconds on two head. In total, the pair brough home $6,402 each.
Saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston rode for 87.5 points on Bridwell Pro Rodeo’s Momma’s Boy to earn $5,837 and win the competition.
Tie-down roper Dan Williams Jr., edged Zack Jongbloed by a tenth of a second to win the event. Williams finished with an aggregate time of 18.1 seconds to earn $6,046 in total.
Miley Bravos won the barrel racing with a time of 17.37 seconds. The victory earned her $5,890.
Bull riders Tristen Hutchings and Chance Schott tied for the championship riding Bridwell Pro Rodeo bulls. Hutchings rode Sea Smoke while Schott took on Louisiana Lightning for 86.5 points to secure $6,055 each.
Brushton Minton was the all-around champion after earning $4,755 between tie-down and team roping.