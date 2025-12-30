Cheyenne Frontier Days Released Phenomenal Concert Lineup For 2026

It is never too early to start planning for the summer, especially when it comes to booking concert tickets and with the lineup that Cheyenne Frontier Days recently released, it is crucial that one buys their tickets sooner rather than later.

The upcoming CFD will officially kick off July 17 and bring nearly 10 full days of action. Each day fans will look forward to a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association performance along with a nighttime concert.

The opening day will start with Treaty Oak Revival who is pairing up with Jessie Murph. Treaty Oak Revival has multiple gold and platinum certifications, and their latest success has come with their album West Texas Degenerate which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rock & Alternative Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts, and #3 on Top Country Albums in late 2025.

There will be plenty of talent in between the opener on the 17th and the closer on the 25th, which is up-and-coming talent Zach Top. Top won the Country Music Award for New Artist of the Year in 2025, and he continues to find success at the highest level.

This will be a great summer full of action and top entertainers, and CFD has set the bar incredibly high for the rest of the big outdoor rodeos as it always has.

Full 2026 Schedule

July 17: Treaty Oak Revival with Jessie Murph

July 18: Alex Warren

July 19: The Red Clay Strays with Wyatt Flores

July 20-21: No Concerts, PRCA Xtreme Bulls

July 22: Riley Green with Trace Adkins

July 23: Blake Shelton

July 24: HARDY with Cameron Whitcomb

July 25: Zach Top with Jo Dee Messina

July 26: CFD PRCA Finals

Contestants To Watch Out for in 2026

2025 was full of new records which started in the bareback riding as Kade Berry set a new high score to take home his first big win of his career as he went 93.5 points and nobody cheered louder than his brother Leighton Berry, 5x NFR qualifier.

Hometown cowboy, Brody Cress made history of his own in the other bucking horse event as he won his fourth title in the saddle bronc riding. In doing so, Cress set a record for the most wins in the event. This is his favorite rodeo during the summer run, and as a future CFD Hall-of-Fame inductee, it will be fun to watch him solidify himself even further.

The beaches of Cheyenne are still a ways off from seeing any action, but everyone is already planning ahead to get the best seat in the stands for all of the entertainment coming to Wyoming in July.

