Athlete of the Week: Coleman Proctor Wins Multiple Guymon Pioneer Days Titles

Coleman Proctor has had a quiet start to his 2026 rodeo season. After starting the year out with a new partner, 16-time NFR heeler Travis Graves, it has taken some time for this Oklahoma pair to find their rhythm together. But after their success in Guymon, it looks like this team is starting to figure it out.

Guymon Pioneer Days Rodeo

The Guymon Pioneer Days Rodeo sets itself apart from some of the other prorodeos throughout the year in many ways. Most notably by presenting their team roping contestants with an interesting challenge: roping walking fresh mulleys. Something that according to an interview with ProRodeo.com, Proctor is sure to prepare for every year.

"I always get two walking fresh muleys a couple of weeks before breaking them in at the house, and I try to be really prepared for it," Coleman Proctor for ProRodeo.com

The Guymon Pioneer Days crowns their team roping champions based on a three-head average. In the first round Proctor spun the steer for Graves, resulting in a time of 7.2 seconds to place eighth. Round two was quicker for the team with a run of 6.7 seconds for fifth place. Proctor and Graves placed fifth again in the third round with a time of 7.2 seconds.

The two Oklahoma natives stayed steady throughout their week at Guymon with their consistency paying off. The team ended up with 21.1 seconds on three head to win the Guymon Pioneer Days Team Roping title. This win marked the second time Proctor has brought home this rodeo title.

Along with the team roping, Proctor also competes in the steer tripping event. His fourth-place win in round four at Guymon added $1,114 to his weekend earnings and helped him clinch the Pioneer Days All-Around championship for the third time in his career.

Coleman Proctor is running about 10 horses between his two events, team roping and steer roping, with a focus on returning to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo for fourth-straight year. | Roseanna Sales/For PRCA

A Look at the Standings

The 9-time NFR qualifier currently sits within the Top 40 in the PRCA Team Roping (Headers) standings as of May 4 with $22,317. Proctor is also sitting well within the Prairie Circuit. After his great weekend in Guymon, he sits third in the team roping and second in the all-around standings.

Proctor's year with Travis Graves may have started out slow, but this win at the Guymon Pioneer Days is a great way to get the ball rolling for this team as they head into the busy summer ahead. It should be exciting for fans to watch this pair evolve throughout the summer in an effort to qualify for their first NFR together.