Meet the Barrel Racers Vying for Their First Gold Buckle at the 2026 NFR

When we started analyzing who has a shot at a gold buckle for the first time in 2026, it was hard to narrow down the list in barrel racing.

We only removed two names from the list of National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifiers: Kassie Mowry and Hailey Kinsel. Together, these two account for six World Championships since 2018.

That means the remaining 13 cowgirls are in the running to take home their first WPRA World Championship. Statistically, we cannot count any of the top 15 out, as only $90,000 separates positions 1-15 as we head into the NFR.

While that seems like a huge number, there are 10 rounds and an average payout on the table. This year, no one knows exactly how things will play out, as it marks the first year the NFR will pay eight places per round instead of six.

While first place will pay slightly less, a round win is still worth almosty $34,000. The average will remain the same, paying eight places and over $94,000 for the win.

A nearly six-figure lead seems like it would be unstoppable until you start doing the math. It could truly be any cowgirls game in Las Vegas, but these are the ladies who stand a chance of winning their first gold buckle this year.

No. 1 Hayle Gibson-Stillwell - $218,455.50

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell | WPRA

Headed to her second NFR, Gibson-Stillwell had a standout season in 2026. She steadily racked up major wins all season long, competing at 64 rodeos. With Horse of the Year Buncha Dinero under her, we know this cowgirl will be hard to catch in Las Vegas.

At the pair's debut NFR in 2025, they earned round wins and quickly proved they were at the elite level of competition to stay. It will be exciting to see where the momentum of their great year carries them come December.

No. 2 Emily Beisel - $214,122.83

Like Gibson-Stillwell, Beisel had a relatively low rodeo count this season. With 63 rodeos, she put together one of the best years of her career. Coming in just $4,000 behind the season leader, Beisel is headed to her eighth consecutive NFR.

With her string of great horses, many of whom are hard to beat in the Thomas & Mack, it is honestly surprising that this cowgirl has not yet claimed a gold buckle. 2026 could be her year, as she heads into the NFR in a great position.

No. 3 Carlee Otero - $202,388.99

With a few more rodeos than No. 1 and 2, Otero went to 82 this season. Headed to her sixth NFR, Otero also has a string of great horses, more than one of which has proven they can win rounds in Las Vegas over the past two years.

Last year, when Otero and her palomino powerhouse, Regina George, kept the barrels up, they were hard to beat, clocking some of the fastest times of the 10 rounds.

No. 6 Michelle Alley - $165,512.26

With the lowest rodeo count of any first-time NFR qualifier, Alley banked big at her 54 rodeos. Her main mount, Stiletto, has been wickedly fast in every size pen they have encountered on the professional rodeo trail.

Stiletto, who is just six years old, and Alley have honed in on their consistency over the past two years, and this team will be fun to watch inside the tiny yellow arena.

No. 7 Tayla Moeykens - $164,788.22

Moeykens qualified for her first NFR in 2025, but did not ride any of her own horses while in Las Vegas. This year will mark the first time she competes aboard her own string in the Thomas & Mack, and with a few solid rodeo horses to choose from, she could be an underdog to shine in Vegas.

No. 8 Megan McLeod-Sprague - $162,701.11

Megan McLeod-Sprague | WPRA

Another second-time qualifier, McLeod-Sprague changed her season for the better when she stepped aboard Swoon at many of the major rodeos. The speedy black gelding shone in a variety of setups, but we particularly wanted to highlight this duo's impressive round win at the Governor's Cup, a similarly sized pen to Las Vegas.

No. 9 Lisa Lockhart - $160,066.40

Lockhart made history with her record-breaking 20th NFR qualification this season, and while she struggled with horses at the end of the season, she matched up with a new gelding who may be deadly in Vegas. Jupiter, owned by Lana Tibbetts, has shone brightly in tiny pens at the Governor's Cup and Badlands Circuit Finals, winning rounds.

No. 10 Sydney Graham - $157,780.59

Another first-time NFR qualifying team, Graham and Trump quickly proved they could win in any setup, with Trump's speed putting them at the top of the leaderboard in large and small pens alike. Trump makes the same run every time and is so consistent that we anticipate this duo will be fun to watch in the Thomas & Mack.

No. 11 Katelyn Scott - $138,222.47

Scott had to battle for her first qualification last year and comes in a few positions higher this year. She and "Peanut Seed" were fan favorites at the 2025 NFR, but an unfortunate fall that left Scott on the ground took them out of contention for the World Championship race. We would not be surprised if they rocket up the standings throughout the 10 rounds once again.

No. 12 Makenzie Mayes - $135,782.77

Another team that has done incredibly well in a variety of setups is Makenzie Mayes and her main ride, Rousey. Though they have also been hard to beat on standard patterns in big outdoor pens, this duo broke the arena record at the Cowtown Coliseum, won the Hondo Rodeo, and won the Music City Rodeo — all small, tight arenas.

No. 13 Kathy Grimes - $135,261.89

Riding last year's futurity standout "Showie," Grimes returns to the NFR a decade after her trips on Showie's dam. The young buckskin has been rock solid in all types of arenas, and we feel this is a safe one to count on for the average, as this duo is not only wickedly fast (holding the WPRA Standard Pattern Rodeo Record), but also very consistent in producing clean runs.

No. 14 Andrea Busby - $133,911.38

Andrea Busby | WPRA

Busby is returning for her third NFR, and like her first NFR, we anticipate seeing her aboard "Benny." After an extended absence recovering from an injury, Benny is back and helping Busby clinch her spot for Vegas. Benny and Busby won the NFR Average in 2024, and in 2023, Benny was Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi's mount as she secured the World Championship.

No. 15 Tricia Aldridge - $128,747.09

Though Aldridge and "Adios" come in at No. 15, this pair finished 2025 as the Reserve World Champion after an incredible performance in the Thomas & Mack. It was their first trip to Vegas, but Adios' signature run that he produces time after time came in clutch, as the pair climbed all the way to No. 2 throughout the 10 rounds.