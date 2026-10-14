How Much Money Did It Take to Qualify for the 2026 NFR?

Dreams have come true for some and others are left wondering, what if. But the bottom line is qualifying for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo requires a lot more than just talent. The amount of sacrifice it takes can’t be understood until you live it.

An entire year, which is really the culmination of an entire lifetime, competing, traveling, and winning enough money to put you among the top 15 best contestants in the world.

But exactly how much money does it take? Well, that’s a loaded question in itself, but for the purpose of this article, we are only going to look at the World Standings.

The regular season ended on September 30, and when the clock struck midnight, it closed the door on another year of NFR qualifications. While the top contestants in several events amassed more than $200,000, the real number worth noting is how much was earned by the number 15 contestant in each event.

The difference between events is substantial.

2026 NFR Qualifying Cutoffs

Ben Andersen at Reno Rodeo 2026 | Fernando Sam-Sin

Based on the final regular-season World Standings on both the PRCA and WPRA websites, here is how much the No. 15 contestants earned in each event.

Event No. 15 Contestant Earnings Saddle Bronc Riding Ben Andersen $157,992 Bull Riding Jake Gardner $156,069 Team Roping - Heeler Colter Todd $122,587 Team Roping - Header Dawson Graham $118,045 Steer Wrestling Holden Myers $115,995 Tie Down Roping Quade Hiatt $137,622 Bareback Riding Mason Stuller $133,837 Barrel Racing Tricia Aldridge $128,747 Breakaway Roping Aspen Miller $102,735

The figures are rounded to the nearest dollar.

Saddle Bronc Riding Sets Highest Bar

The saddle bronc riders were dominant this season and collected a lot of money through the top 15 contestants. It was the event that took the most to qualify, and it literally came down to the very last day, nearly the very last hour.

Ben Andersen didn’t know his ticket was punched to Las Vegas until September 30. He finished the season with $157,992, which just barely edged out Gus Gaillard, who actually started the day at number 13. Gaillard ended his year with $155,733.

That left just $2,259 separating an NFR qualification from a season ending outside looking in at the top 15.

It was truly a remarkable battle in this event, even at the top. Rusty Wright, Zeke Thurston, Stetson Wright, and Ryder Wright all finished with more than $267,000.

Bull riding wasn’t far behind when determining the most amount of money it took to qualify. Jake Gardner finished the season in the hot seat at No. 15 with $156,069 while Clayton Sellars will have to watch from home after he earned $142,266 this season.

Steer Wrestling Had Lowest Cutoff

Holden Myers win at RodeoHouston has him atop the PRCA Steer Wrestling World Standings with more than $81,000 won already. | Courtesy of RodeoHouston

At the opposite end of the arena, you will find the steer wrestlers. The big man’s event, as they call it.

Holden Myers took the win at Houston for a huge payday and that ignited his journey to the 2026 NFR. Myers earned $115,995 to barely hold off Justin Shaffer who gathered up $114,797.

That was a difference of just $1,198. One rodeo, one steer, one broken barrier, just one something...

In comparison, it took nearly $42,000 more to qualify in the saddle bronc than it did in the steer wrestling. That’s a lot more than one anything across an entire rodeo year.

The comparison doesn’t mean one event was more difficult than the other. Prize money, Xtreme Bronc events, etc. can all play a factor.

It does demonstrate however, how each event stands on its own and the financial requirements can be very different.

Barrel Racing and Breakaway Roping

Tricia Aldridge and Adios | Nathan Meyer Photography

The WPRA barrel racing cutoff landed in the middle of the NFR events.

After having to give her famous stallion, Adios Pantalones, time off for an injury, Tricia Aldridge battled her way back into the standings and held on to the final qualifying spot. She claimed No. 15 with $128,747 earned.

Just behind her was LaTricia Duke, who coincidentally also had to give her main mount time off during the busiest time of year due to injury. She gave it her all but came up just short with $123,797 in earnings, a margin of $4,949.

The breakaway ropers will have their own finals, which have been rebranded as the WPRA National Breakaway Finals. Those will occur after the NFR has concluded and will be held in Fort Worth, Texas, at the Will Rogers Coliseum on December 18-19.

Aspen Miller claimed the final position at No. 15 with $102,735, while Jill Tanner finished just outside with $97,767.

Another close race with just under $5,000 being the defining factor.

The True Cost of Reaching Las Vegas

While it is fun to look at these numbers, this only tells part of the story. This is the actual prize money won, not the true cost of competing.

Entry fees, fuel, horses, equipment, months of time away from home, sacrifices, travel, etc., all play into a contestant’s season. Clearly, these can’t be accounted for on paper.

For some of these contestants, a major win at RodeoHouston, Calgary, or the Governor’s Cup was the deciding factor. For others, it was consistent checks across the country all year long.

For those who will have to cheer from home this year, the difference between being in Las Vegas and not sometimes comes down to just one thing. One check, one steer, one barrier, one better draw...

The good news is that the new season has already started, and the opportunities are abundant to make another run.