Winning the Wright Way: Youngest Wright Brother Takes First Victory Lap in Round 6
There's a new Wright in town, and he just won his first round! In his NFR debut, Statler Wright secured his first-round win in the Thomas and Mack in Round 6. Older brother and two-time World Champion, Ryder Wright won rounds 4 and 5. Statler broke Ryder's winning streak tonight in round 6 with an 87.5-point ride aboard 5 Star Rodeos' Jessica Rabbit.
When it comes to saddle bronc riding, the Wright family has made an incredible legacy. The 21-year-old, Statler, has big shoes to fill but is successfully following the Wright-winning ways with style. Southpoint will be full of blue again tonight at the buckle ceremony as they celebrate another round win!
Janie Johnson asked Statler about his positive attitude before tonight's winning ride. Statler answered, 'It was everything, my dad has always told me, that attitude is altitude, and this just keeps proving that if you have a good attitude, the outcome can be whatever you want."
Closely behind Statler in the round were Wyatt Casper and Brody Cress who tied for second with a pair of 86.5-point rides. Wyatt leads the average race and is on the hunt for his first world title. He came into Vegas No. 4 in the standings and has maintained this position. After tonight's second-place finish, he also maintains the top spot in the average race.
Four-time world champion, Zeke Thurston isn't slowing down either. With an 86-point ride and a third place finish in Round No. 6, he gains valuable ground in the average and world standings race. Thurston came in a bit behind in the No. 6 position, but sure knows how to make up ground in the Thomas and Mack.
Ryder Wright had another solid night picking up a check for a tie for sixth place with his 85-point ride. Missing his mark out in Round 2 didn't help his cause, but he is also very much in the world title talk. It is clear that the race for the gold buckle is far from over, and you can never count a Wright out for the championship.
Round 6 NFR Saddle Bronc Full Results
1. Statler Wright on Jessica Rabbit, 87.5 points, $33,687
2. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Brody Cress, 86.5, $23,364 each
4. Zeke Thurston, 86, $14,127
5. Sage Newman, 85.5, $8,693
6. (tie) Logan Hay, Lefty Holman, Kolby Wanchuk and Ryder Wright, 85, $1,358 each
10. (tie) Damian Brennan and Brody Wells, 84 each
12. (tie) Kade Bruno and Dawson Hay, 83.5 each
14. Zachary Dallas, 82.5
15. Ben Andersen, 81.5.
Saddle Bronc Average Race After Round 6
1. Wyatt Casper 513.5/6
2. Zeke Thurston 511.5/6
3. Dawson Hay 510.0/6
4. Damien Brennan 509.5/6
5. Kolby Wanchuk 497.0/6
6/7. Zachary Dallas 495.0/6
6/7. Kade Bruno 495.0/6
8. Ben Anderson 485.0/6
9. Ryder Wright 436.0/5
10. Brody Wells 429.5/5
11. Brody Cress 424.5/5
12/13. Sage Newman 423.0/5
12/13. Statler Wright 423.0/5
14. Lefty Holman 414.5/5
15. Logan Hay 248.5/3