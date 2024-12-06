WNFR Steer Wrestling Round 1 Delivers Fast Times and Intense Competition
The top 15 steer wrestlers in the world all convened at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev. for Round 1 of the 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and they delivered an incredible performance.
The first set of steers appeared to be strong with some not wanting to play. This caused three of the top 15 to go out of the averae in Round 1.
The seven time NFR qualifying cowboy from Byhalia, Miss. took home the first place check of $33,687.18 adding to his pre-NFR earnings of $148,837.27. While he said in a previous interview he didn't get many first place wins throughout the year, he certainly started off on the right foot in Sin City.
Lummus was aboard the black horse Off The Fence, better known as "Swamper" owned by Broom Tree Ranch with Clayton Hass beside him as his hazer.
Tying for second place were Rowdy Parrot and Cash Robb. The pair of cowboys was just 1/10th of a second off the lead when they stopped the clock at 3.9 seconds. Each of the cowboys will deposit $23,363.69 for their first round efforts.
Justin Shaffer claimes the fourth place position and leaves the Thomas and Mack tonight $14,126.88 richer. This is the Hallsville, Texas cowboy's first trip to the NFR; if he can keep this pace up, he'll be sitting well. Something Shaffer shared with Rodeo On SI in an earlier interview was that the steer wrestlers have to hustle around the entire building after the grand entry with little time to catch their breath. Being out of breath didn't seem to hurt the Texan in round one.
Dakota Eldridge, hailing from Elko, Nev., is no stranger to the big show. In fact, he has made 10 trips to the NFR. The veteran experience showed with his 4.20 second time tonight. It was good enough to secure him the fifth place win and an additional $8,693.47 in his pocket.
Both with a 4.40-second run, and splitting the sixth place prize money are Stetson Jorgensen and Rodeo On SI's sponsored athlete Don Payne. Each cowboy earned $2,716.71.
Full Results
1. Will Lummus / Byhalia, Miss. / 3.70 / $33,687.18
T2/3. Cash Robb / Altamont, Utah / 3.80 / $23,363.69
T2/3. Rowdy Parrott / Mamou / La. / 3.80 / $23,363.69
4. Justin Shaffer / Hallsville, Texas / 3.90 / $14,126.88
5. Dakota Eldridge / Elko, Nev. / 4.20 / $8,693.47
T6. Stetson Jorgensen / Blackfoot, Idaho / 4.40 / $2,716.71
T6. Don Payne / Stephenville, Texas / 4.40 / $2,716.71
— — — — — — — — — —
T7. Tucker Allen / Ventura, Cali. / 5.20
T7. Ty Erickson / Helena, Mont. / 5.20
8. Tyler Waguespack / Gonzales, La. / 5.60
9. Jesse Brown / Baker City, Ore. / 7.60
10. Tyler Pearson / Atoka, Okla. / 14.40
NT. Dalton Massey / Hermiston, Ore.
NT. J.D. Struxness / Milan, Minn.
NT. Scott Guenthner / Consort, Alberta, Canada
For those that didn't find themselves in the top 6, they can still breath easy and regroup for round two. Every contestant receives a $10,000 one-time deposit in their accounts for their time spent in Las Vegas. The PRCA, WPRA and Las Vegas Events ensure that no cowboy or cowgirl leaves the city empty handed.