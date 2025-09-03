Wolfe Banks Big at Buckles and Barrels for Bailey Barrel Race in Las Vegas

For barrel racers, one of the highlight races of the year is Buckles and Barrels for Bailey. Held at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nev., the race sells a set amount (675) of slots each year and fills very quickly. With huge payouts and for a very special cause, the race draws cowgirls and cowboys from across the country. Several barrel racers left with massive payouts and the event also had an Xtreme Mini Million sidepot.

Friday Open

Haley Wolfe went 1-2 in the 1D on H L PopATopAgain and AE Fabulous Fame for $4,452 and $4,012. Julia Huntsinger rode Streakin After Fire to the 2D win for $3,958. Karen Gibbs and Spark My Hayday topped the 3D for $3,135. Robin Shipp and Light The Night earned the 4D win for $2,803. In the 5D, Peyton Lambert and Dont Jinx It banked the win and $1,979.

Saturday Open

Jaida Woody and Moola La topped the 1D for $4,452 with a 14.285, the fastest time of the event. Taylor Armenta finished on two horses in the top five: Hes Got Cat Style (second) and Bessie Coleman (fifth). Haley Wolfe also earned 1D checks on two horses, finishing third on AE Fabulous Fame and sixth on AE Blazin Fame Queen. The third rider to bank multiple 1D checks on Saturday, Jamie Montano rode Repete The Beat to a fourth-place finish and First Moonwalk placed 14th.

Sunday Open

Saige Hartman and SophisticatedQuintan topped the 1D with a 14.396 for $4,394. Several riders who had placed in the 1D on previous days also banked checks on Sunday, including Sarah Andrews and Swoon Ta Be Famous, Haley Wolfe and AE Fabulous Fame, Jamie Montano and Repete The Beat, Amberley Snyder and Tink Tink, Taylor Armenta and Hes Got Cat Style, Tonia Forsberg and VVR Southside Corona, and Jamie Montano and First Moonwalk.

Open Average

The Average 1D win went to Haley Wolfe and AE Fabulous Fame with a 14.613, 14.388, and 14.488.

High Stakes Race

Several cowgirls were able to double down on their earnings from the Open races in the High Stakes. Haley Wolfe and AE Fabulous Fame took the 1D win for $5,569 with a 14.613. Taylor Armenta and Hes Got Cat Style banked $4,556 for second. Amberley Snyder took third and fourth, aboard Tink Tink and French Open.

Vanessa Padilla and Smooth Hershey High earned $3,341 for the 2D win. In the 3D, Kristie Moore and Genuin Smoke N Whizky earned $2,228 for the top spot.

Xtreme Mini Million

Jaida Woody and Moola La earned $5,384 for their 14.285 to win the 1D in the Mini Million. Taylor Armenta and Hes Got Cat Style added to their great weekend with a second-place finish for $4,615. Haley Wolfe earned two checks on AE Fabulous Fame, third for $4,102 and $1,026 for eighth.

Debbie Langdon and LI Nuggets Red earned two checks, one for the fifth in the 1D for $2,820 and another for eighth in the 2D for $902. Saige Hartman and SophisticatedQuintan also double dipped, earning a $3,461 check for fourth in the 1D and sixth in the 2D for $1,467.

