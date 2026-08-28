Carlee Otero Closes In on No. 1 Position in Barrel Racing World Standings

The 2026 professional rodeo season continues to heat up as the end draws closer. With just weeks left, barrel racer Carlee Otero has climbed to No. 2 in the world standings, and she’s not slowing down.

Otero's Best Season Yet

Otero's 2025 season was one for the books, as she passed $1 million in lifetime earnings and finished the year fifth in the world. She’s ridden that momentum all season long, pulling in $179,101 so far this season. Otero is now just $3,000 behind No. 1 cowgirl Hayle Gibson-Stillwell.

Otero is riding high and most recently pulled in a huge win at the Gooding Pro Rodeo. She earned $7,432 for her 16.54-second run, shattering the arena record.

Otero has found success in the arena all season long. With 68 rodeos under her belt so far, she’s widened the gap between her and No. 3 Emily Beisel by more than $10,000. As time in the regular season runs out, that gap will only get harder to close.

After winning multiple rodeos last season, including the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo and the Utah Days of ’47 Rodeo, Otero came into the arena this season to prove she has what it takes to be a World Championship contender.

Otero's Horsepower

Carlee Otero | Fernando Sam-Sin

Otero credits her success to the massive amount of horsepower underneath her. Her trusty sorrel gelding Blingolena ("Sly") has been a fan favorite since his first NFR appearance with Otero in 2024.

Another recognizable mount, the palomino mare AM Regina George, has lit up leaderboards across the country since joining Otero's string last season. In her first NFR appearance in 2025, she put together an impressive performance. The duo topped four rounds throughout the 10 days.

During Round 9, the team clocked in at 13.20 seconds to break the go-round record. This stood as the fastest time of the entire 2025 NFR and the fourth-fastest time ever run inside the Thomas & Mack.

Otero's buckskin mare, Cathys Kandy ("Twix"), was a heavy hitter throughout the winter rodeos and proved she has what it takes to shatter arena records like her teammates Sly and Regina George.

These horses have led Otero to massive success throughout the year and will now carry her through the final weeks. With all eyes on Las Vegas for Otero, she’ll have to continue to bring the heat if she wants to take home her first-ever world title.