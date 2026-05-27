Women in Rodeo: What Lisa Lockhart Needs To Enter The Top 15

Lisa Lockhart is one of the most iconic names in barrel racing. With nearly $4 million in lifetime earnings, this cowgirl is no stranger to the spotlight. She’s earned herself a whopping 19 qualifications for the National Finals Rodeo and is now in the position to secure the 20th if she can pick things up during the summer rodeos just around the corner.

The First $4 Million Cowgirl

After finishing at No. 8 in the world standings last season, Lockhart is now at No. 22. That’s not to say the cowgirl isn’t up for the challenge that will come with entering the top 15. As she comes blazing into the arena in the next few months, there is no doubt that she holds the horsepower and knowledge to make trip No. 20 to the NFR.

In March of this year, Lockhart notched her name in history by becoming the first cowgirl to ever earn $4 million in rodeo history.

Lockhart is a beast when it comes to these summer rodeos. Despite being one of the more seasoned veterans in the arena, she has yet to slow down. She won iconic rodeos last season including Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming and the Range Days Rodeo in South Dakota.

Numbers in the barrel racing world standings are tight. At No. 22 she’s not even $3,000 outside of the top 15, but because earning margins are so close, it could be any of the cowgirls on the bubble who manage to pull ahead.

In order to secure a trip to the Thomas & Macka arena, Lockhart is up against the likes of Summer Kosel, Tricia Aldridge (2025 Reserve World Champion), and Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi who are all inches away from the top 15.

But, don’t be fooled, there is so much money to be won in the summer that the race isn’t even close to being called. Even most of the top cowgirls in the standings right now will need to come out swinging at the summer rodeos to keep their spot in the top 15.

Chasing A World Title

Lisa Lockhart competes in the barrel racing event | RION SANDERS/GREAT FALLS TRIBUNE via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Despite over 20 years in ProRodeo, Lockhart is still looking to nail down her first world champion title, and these ladies might just be the ones to push her to do so.

If there is one thing Lockhart knows how to do, it’s secure a clutch win. She has three NFR average titles, which means she knows how to get it done once she enters the Thomas & Mack arena. In 2023, she banked nearly $200,000 at the NFR alone.

She consistently finishes at the NFR in a better standing than when she started, and if this year is no different, fans will see Lockhart’s name up in lights once again.

She is a true testament to what it means to be a cowgirl, and even if she doesn’t head to the NFR this year, she will still go down in history as the highest-earning athlete in the sport.

With summer barreling towards these athletes, they are now down to the wire to make as much money as they can before October. With barrel racing standings being so close, only time will tell which of these cowgirls has what it takes to pull ahead and take home the title.