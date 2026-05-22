Athlete of the Week: Hayle Gibson-Stillwell Hot in California Circuit

California rodeos continue to round out the spring run and usher in the summer rodeos with the Redding Rodeo and several other events crowning their champions between May 16 and 17. West Coast native Hayle Gibson-Stillwell made the most of the time spent in her home state, placing at both California rodeos she attended.

Golden State Success

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell | Fernando Sam-Sin

The 78th Annual Redding Rodeo kicked off on May 13, presenting spectators with four nights of rodeo action with some of the top rodeo athletes in attendance, including world champions, both past and present, and multiple NFR qualifiers.

During the final performance in Redding, Gibson-Stillwell and her 7-year-old mare Buncha Dinero, aka "Piper," entered the side gate of the Redding Rodeo Grounds and set up their run. The team's run was picture-perfect, and they crossed the eye in 17.47 seconds. Gibson-Stillwell's 17.47 was quick enough to finish third, the pair's best finish at Redding thus far in their career, and win $1,357.

Gibson-Stillwell then made her way to Hayward, California, where she ended the weekend at the Rowell Ranch Pro Rodeo. During the matinee on May 17, the Redcrest cowgirl clocked a 17.00-second run to tie for third place with Lindsey Muggli, adding $1,357 to each barrel racer's season earnings.

Where Does Gibson-Stillwell Stand?

After qualifying for her first National Finals Rodeo in 2025, Gibson-Stillwell is looking to earn a second qualification this season. As of May 19, Gibson-Stillwell has competed at twenty-four rodeos across the United States to earn $73,609, putting her No. 4 in the WPRA World Standings, as rodeo heads into its busy season.

Of the twelve California rodeos Gibson-Stillwell has attended, she and her equine partners, including Piper, RDC DancingToTheLead, aka Fancy, and Smiling N Ta Fame, aka Sharky, have won money at ten and placed within the top four at eight.

As a result of their consistency, Gibson-Stillwell and her team are sitting comfortably in the California Circuit Standings. With $18,981.81 in winnings, she is currently in second place, right behind Kathy Petska, who tops the circuit at $24,296.60.

Gibson-Stillwell, the reigning California Circuit Barrel Racing Champion, is poised to claim the title again in 2026.

The WPRA World Standings show a tight race, as the season begins to transition into the summer rodeos, with just $15,000 separating fourth from second. It will be an exciting time to be a rodeo fan as storylines unfold and athletes battle it out for their spot in the top 15.