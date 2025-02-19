Women's Wednesday: Coast-to-Coast Action for the Ladies of the WPRA
As the professional rodeo season continues to ramp up, there are events to cover cross-country, each week. While the mainstream focus may be on the Texas Swing rodeos, with Fort Worth wrapping up and San Antonio kicking off, there are countless other rodeos that athletes are working into their schedules.
This week, we are recapping Los Fresnos, Texas, the Dixie National in Jackson, Miss., Brighton Field Day Festival and Rodeo in Florida, the Sioux City Stampede in Iowa, and the SunDome Showdown in Yakima, Wash.
Breakaway Roping
While breakaway is still being integrated into professional rodeos, it is not a requirement for rodeo committees to add the event. Los Fresnos, Brighton, and Yakima made room for the ladies in the roping. Canadian cowgirl and Tarleton State University graduate, Jenna Dallyn, had a solid showing at Fort Worth, winning two rounds in her bracket and placing in the semi-finals. Currently ranked No. 10 in the World Standings, she added to her earnings with a win in Los Fresnos.
Dual-event cowgirl, Josey Murphy of Keatchie, La., took the top spot in Brighton. Currently ranked No. 20 in the World Standings, Josie Goodrich of Stanfield, Ore., earned the win in Yakima.
Barrel Racing
Tricia Aldridge racked a couple huge checks, winning Los Fresnos and placing second at Jackson. Amidst money-winning runs in Fort Worth and San Antonio, Halyn Lide, Sissy Winn, Jackie Ganter, Megan McLeod-Sprague, and Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi all banked checks at other rodeos across the country this weekend. McLeod-Sprague was fifth in the World Standings as of 2/11/25, so we expect to see her move up when those are updated this week.
Tayla Moeykens finished just outside of the top 15 when the regular season ended last year, but she has not let off the gas in the 2025 season. Winning Jackson will give her a huge boost in the standings.
Katie Chism is also starting her season off strong, after winning the Great Lakes Circuit Finals aboard homebred stallion, MF Aces Famous Fling. Another big win in Rapid City kicked off February, followed by a tie with Margo Crowther for the win in Brighton.
Crowther was aboard Prisonerr, who found great success at the aged events with Craig Brooks. Out of Crowther's incredible NFR mare, Shes Packin Fame, "Huk" is by RR Mistakelly. No doubt this was a sentimental win for the home state cowgirl.
South Dakota cowgirl, Emilee Pauley earned the win in Sioux City and Lacy Diefenbach bested the competition in Yakima.