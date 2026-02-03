World Champion Bull Rider Cody Teel Earns Highest Honor

The 2012 bull riding world champion, Cody Teel, is the latest of iconic rodeo athletes to be inducted into the Bull Riding Hall of Fame.

Cody Teel Announced Retirement in October 2025

This milestone comes off the heels of his retirement announcement back in October of 2025. Since joining the PRCA in 2010, the 33-year-old out of Bryan, Texas has had an illustrious career in the arena. On top of his world title, he also secured two National Finals Rodeo average titles in 2013 and 2015.

He went to the NFR six times total and was also seen at the PBR World Finals six times as well. His early career was incredible to watch as he became nearly unstoppable for the years during his prime. He continuously placed in rounds at the NFR year after year.

In 2023, Teel stepped into the Thomas & Mack for the last time, he finished 14th in the world standings that year. It was his best finish in the rankings since he finished second in the world standings in 2015. But an injury in 2016 during the NFR set him back for years to come.

He didn’t compete at all in 2020, and in the years prior and directly after, he didn’t break the top 100. Despite these setbacks, Teel didn’t slow down, working his way back up to secure an NFR qualification in 2023.

True History In Rodeo

It’s clear he has the true grit of a champion bull rider, but after more than a decade in the arena, Teel decided to call it quits. His 2025 season was a strong one, with all things considered. He still won two rodeos, the Longview PRCA Rodeo and the SW District Fat Stock Show & Rodeo.

Over the course of his career, Teal has earned $1,316,364. His career-high season earnings happened when he finished as the reserve world champion with $278,749 in 2015.

He followed in his father’s footsteps to become a bull rider. Robbie Teel competed in the 1980s and went on to show his son just what it means to be in the rodeo world. Although Robbie didn’t end on top, the journey had to be worth it for the cowboy.

Now, Teel has no plans to leave the bull riding community. Since his retirement, he has taken on a role with the PBR where he focuses on rider relations, serving as a liaison and advocate for the next generation of athletes entering the sport.

Teel’s Hall of Fame induction takes place on May 16th at the Fort Worth Stockyards, where his name will be placed among legends in bull riding history.

