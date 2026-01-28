Wyatt & Torres Set New Arena Record at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

The final team to rope in the first round of Bracket 3 at the famed Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSSR) made history on Tuesday night. With a 4.0-second run leading the round and two previous arena record holders on the leaderboard, Nelson Wyatt and Jonathan Torres knew what they had to do to earn the win.

Not only did the team claim the round win, they also set a new bar in team roping. Wyatt and Torres are starting 2026 strong, after an unconventional finish to their 2025 season together.

Torres' Big Finish to 2025 Season

Kolton Schmidt and Jonathan Torres at the 2025 NFR | PRCA File Photo by Lara St Jaques

Torres qualified for the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and ultimately finished No. 4 in the World. Wyatt fell short of punching his ticket, coming in at No. 21 on October 1. Roping with Kolton Schmidt at the NFR, Torres earned $218,869 over the 10 days.

After winning two rounds, splitting the win in another, and finishing fourth in the NFR Average, Torres and Schmidt returned to the new PRORODEO season with their respective partners.

Torres' regular-season partner, Nelson Wyatt, is a two-time NFR qualifier. Wyatt finished the 2023 season as the No. 6 Header in the World Standings, and No. 3 in the All-Around race. In 2024 and 2025, he fell just short of returning to the Thomas & Mack with Torres.

Currently, Nelson Wyatt and Jonathan Torres are both ranked No. 9 in the World Standings (heading and heeling, respectively).

The Winning Run

Jonathan Torres | PRCA File Photo

The duo's 3.3-second run broke the previous arena record by three-tenths of a second. Dustin Equisquiza and Levi Lord (2025) and Lightning Aguilera and Coleby Payne (2022) were tied for the record at 3.6 seconds. Not only was the run the fastest team roping run at the FWSSR, it also earned a spot in the record books as one of the fastest runs in PRORODEO history.

Both men of few words, the duo had the crowd laughing at their humble reaction to the record-breaking run.

"He (Wyatt) did a great job, my horse did a great job, I did a good job, and it worked out great," said Torres in a post-run interview with the Cowboy Channel as the crowd chuckled.

Wyatt and Torres will rope again on Wednesday, January 28, to determine if they will move on to the Semi-Finals at the 2026 FWSSR.

