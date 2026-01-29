2023 Steer Wrestling Rookie of the Year is Back With Vengeance After Falling in 2025

The 2026 rodeo season is underway, and these athletes are ready to fight hard to earn enough cash to send them to the National Finals Rodeo come December. But, there’s a lot of rodeo to be done between then and now, with a few of the biggest rodeos of the season already done.

2025 Season Woes For Cash Robb

Steer wrestler Cash Robb fell victim to a slow season in 2025, putting him on the back burner, but now he’s back and better than ever, fighting to earn his place at the National Western Stock Show and beyond. Robb had a strong start to his career, finishing 24th in the world standings in 2023.

That was his first year in the PRCA and he was named the Resistol Steer Wrestling Rookie of the Year. He followed up that incredible season by securing a spot at the NFR in 2024, winning the average title and placing third in the world standings.

Things took a turn for the cowboy after that. His 2025 season led to a dramatic drop in the world standings where he finished 20th. This marked his first PRCA season where he didn’t exceed his previous standings mark. He ended up missing the NFR by just over $7,000.

During his run at the 2024 NFR, Robb marked himself as one to watch. Over the course of 10 days, he finished at 43.1-seconds on ten head and took home $191,114, the most of any steer wrestler at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Starting Off 2026 Strong at National Western Stock Show

At just 22 years old, the cowboy out of Altamont, Utah, considers himself to be old for the bulldogging sport. After missing the NFR just a year after taking home the average title, goes to show just how hard these athletes have to continue to work year after year just to maintain their spot at the top.

Although he struggled in 2025, Robb secured two championship titles throughout the year. He won the Sisters Rodeo in Oregon and the Sufcomine PRCA Rodeo in Richfield, Utah. Despite not being the biggest events, winning is always a boost of confidence when it comes to such a grueling sport.

Robb did manage to qualify for the NWSS that took place over the last week, but his performances in Denver weren’t good enough to advance him into the semi-finals. If things continue this way for the cowboy, he may be looking at another long season, but hopefully he can turn it around as we head into warmer months and bigger rodeos.

