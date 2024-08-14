World Champion Earns Win at Homedale in Final Push to Make National Finals Rodeo
Now is the time. Without question for those who sit anywhere from around number 10 down to likely number 20 in the standings, now is the time. Every run counts, every dollar is one step closer to making that final cut on September 30. The golden spot of number 15 in the standings is where dreams are fulfilled, but 16 is a heartbreaker.
Cowboys and cowgirls are fighting their way into the standings right now or trying to hold their spot. World Champion Barrel Racer, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi finds herself in this position right now after having a rash of injuries on horses this year.
Never count her out. If there is anything that fans have learned over her illustrious career, it should be that she is a winner and at no point, should you diminish her chances of making a comeback. As of the August 13 standings from the Women's Professional Rodeo Association, Tonozzi was in the hot seat at number 15 with $75,346.
The World Champion's win in Homedale, Idaho is a first for the standout futurity horse, MS French Walla Walla. Tonozzi posted on social media the significance of this win—especially after her main mount for the year, SR Industry Titan, sustained a career ending injury.
Other winners in Homedale include:
Cole Eiguren won the All-around title in his home state of Idaho at the Owyhee County Rodeo in Homedale. He sits No. 4 in the All-Around and No. 11 in the heading for the Wilderness Circuit.
Another Idahoan won in their home state. Sage Allen of Blackfoot, Idaho, won the bareback riding. He sits No. 4 in the Wilderness Circuit.
The Aussie, Darcy Kersh, and No. 22 cowboy, Tristan Martin split the win in the steer wrestling. Martin (Sulphur, La.) also designates the Wilderness Circuit, where he sits third. Less than $10,000 separates Martin and the No. 15 position in the world standings.
The Johnson's and Whitlow's leave Homedale, Idaho, with $2,292 to their names. Kellan and Carson Johnson rank No. 34 and No. 33 in the heading and heeling world standings, respectively. Travis and Tyler Whitlow sit No. 9 and No. 10 in the heading and heeling for the Wilderness Circuit.
Ryder Wright not only won Homedale, Idaho, but he also won Logan and Coalville, Utah, over the same weekend. This veteran sits No. 8 in the saddle bronc riding world standings and looks strong for his ninth consecutive NFR qualification.
John Douch, a top five contender in the tie-down roping world standings, added more money toward his name after tying his calf in 8.5 seconds.