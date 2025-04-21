World Champions Rodeo Alliance Leaderboards for Rodeo Corpus Christi
An organization developed to offer more opportunities to rodeo athletes who do not compete full-time, the World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) has awarded over $19.7 million to competitors since 2018. The point segment for those contestants seeking a spot at the 2025 Rodeo Corpus Christi ran from September 9, 2024 to April 6, 2025. The top 16 in each event have earned their qualification to the main event of the WCRA, Rodeo Corpus Christi.
Rodeo athletes, young and old, members of any association, competing on virtually any level, can nominate events through the WCRA platform. By utilizing existing events to earn points towards another opportunity in the WCRA, athletes can get more bang for their buck on the runs they are already making. Points are determined by the size of the event and awarded to money earners at the event. Many associations and producers are alliances with WCRA, furthering opportunities for athletes.
Rodeo Corpus Christi (RCC) will be held May 7-10 at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas and has a total payout of $545,500. The top six athletes from each leaderboard and seeded into the Progressive Rounds and the remaining 10 begin in the Wild Card Round. They will then compete for a spot in the Showdown Round, which will have six athletes per event.
While RCC will be an incredible event, it is not the only opportunity for these athletes. The top two in each event will be added to the WCRA Team (The Free Riders) for Kid Rock’s Rock ‘N Rodeo. They will be eligible to compete for another $600,000 payout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Bareback Riding
1 Quintonn Lunsford 11090.24
2 Nick Pelke 7602.5
3 Dean Thompson 5779.75
4 Mason Clements 4947.7
5 Jayco Roper 3026.5
6 Blayn Hughston 2472.5
7 Jacob Lees 2190
8 Kash Loyd 1840.5
9 Chad Rutherford 1747.75
10 Roedy Farrell 1729.75
11 Leighton Berry 1469.5
12 Tanner Phipps 1461.5
13 Weston Timberman 1326.455
14 Tate Papszycki 1002
15 Rhett Hadley Kelley 990
16 Ty Pope 972.25
Steer Wrestling
1 William Pearson 6879.21
2 Cody Doescher 5888
3 Trisyn Kalawaia 4453.85
4 Levi Rudd 4233
5 Chase Crane 3751.5
6 Chance Howard 3548.87
7 Cody Cabral 3219.75
8 Cody Devers 2955.75
9 David Reagor Jr 2843.25
10 Bridger Anderson 2580.8
11 Tory Johnson 2574.5
12 Jake Shelton 2332
13 Jake Holmes 2242
14 Rob Hughes 2096.25
15 Eli Troyer 1943.5
16 Newt Bush 1703
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 Isaac Diaz 7700.125
2 Kody Rinehart 6401.58
3 Cole Elshere 6243.5
4 Gus Gaillard 5671
5 Ira Dickinson 4459.25
6 Cash Wilson 3685.33
7 Timothy Troyer 3113.25
8 Jackson Ford 2878.33
9 Blaise Freeman 2458.5
10 Bailey Small 2415.33
11 Chase Brooks 2192.5
12 Raymond Hostetler 1682.5
13 Eastan West 1666
14 Clint Lindenfeld 1523
15 Walker Rezzonico 1379.5
16 Chris Williams 1185
Team Roping - Headers
1 Casey Hicks 8007.3
2 Jake Smith 5612.05
3 Megan Gunter 2511.25
4 Tanner Tomlinson 2371.5
5 Ryne Hutton 2066.5
6 Jeff Flenniken 2060.5
7 Connor Osborn 2043.5
8 Billy Bob Brown 1727
9 Clint Summers 1452
10 Andrew Ward 1234.5
11 Denton Parish 1124.5
12 Riley Kittle 1097.75
13 Jake Clay 1057
14 Jet Toberer 1040.25
15 Tavon Bagsby 963.25
16 Dustin Morgan 953.25
Team Roping - Heelers
1 Jimmi Jo Montera 14401.25
2 Trey Johnson 4367.5
3 Buddy Hawkins 3818.25
4 Jake Pianalto 3555.5
5 Douglas Rich 2613.8
6 Paul Eaves 2478
7 Travis Graves 2370.5
8 Kaitlyn Torres 2163
9 Cody Lansing 1799.25
10 Patrick Houchins 1673
11 Joe Mattern 1538.25
12 Jake Long 1276
13 Tanner Braden 1056
14 Shawn Kreder 1018.5
15 Daniel Braman 1012.5
16 Reno Gonzales 936
Barrel Racing
1 Jordan Driver 10844.25
2 Ryann Pedone 8571.25
3 Makenzie Mayes 5686.25
4 Julie Plourde 5502.75
5 Stephanie Fryar 5379.85
6 Kylee Scribner 4014
7 Mariel Sanders 3599
8 Brandie Inman 3286.25
9 Jennifer Driver 3191.75
10 Taylor Finley 3134.75
11 Fallon Forbes 2954
12 Cari Titsworth 2653.5
13 Kelsey Howard 2613
14 Kindyl Scruggs 2483.5
15 Taycie Matthews 2115
16 Kappie Bryant 2014.25
Tie Down Roping
1 Shad Mayfield 8452.75
2 Trevor Hale 5385
3 Jarvis Demery 4543.1
4 Glenn Jackson 4443.75
5 Blake Carter 3993.75
6 West Smith 3990
7 William Whayne 3080.1
8 Quade Hiatt 2677.75
9 Quinton Inman 2357.25
10 Jason Bell 2178.5
11 Luke Coleman 1924.75
12 Garrett Elmore 1854.75
13 Pecos Tatum 1675.25
14 Dalton Porch 1498
15 Zane Kilgus 1377.75
16 Chism Goodrich 1360.25
Bull Riding
1 Clayton Sellars 4720
2 Deklan Garland 2791
3 Tristen Hutchings 2451
4 Joao Henrique Lucas 2214.75
5 Hudson Bolton 2113
6 Dalton Rudman 1867
7 Mason Moody 1796
8 Tyler Taylor 1211.5
9 Jesse Hopper 962.5
10 Kole Bowman 880.5
11 Tyler Crank 808.75
12 Wyatt Rogers 713.5
13 Cody Teel 706
14 Josiah Chism 669
15 Xman Antez 606.5
16 Luke Mackey 506.5
Breakaway Roping
1 Martha Angelone 10028
2 Kelsie Domer 8513.75
3 Kylie Reininger 7046.95
4 Josey James 6784.75
5 Kelsie Reininger 6568
6 Jackie Crawford 6413
7 Rylie Edens 5921
8 Karrigan Cagley 5628.08
9 Harley Pryor 4571.25
10 Kieley Walz 4391.12
11 Tiada Gray 4247.16
12 Taylor Munsell 3644.75
13 Catherine Clayton 3086.875
14 Jordan Jo Hollabaugh 2980.5
15 Taylor Raupe 2857.3
16 Cassidy Kelly 2754.25