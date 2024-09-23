World Standings Shakeup Occurred in Mandan Over the Weekend
Mandan concluded Sunday night, and the shakeup that was forecasted did happen making for an exciting weekend in rodeo.
A cowboy that everyone going into finals is taking note of in his incredible rookie year is Weston Timberman. The rookie and Macza Pro Rodeo's Ols Tubs Stevie teamed up to score 91-points. A score that was 4.5 points higher than any ride the whole weekend. Sending Timberman to Las Vegas $18,260 richer.
Tyler Wasguespack is who everyone is talking about Monday. After dealing with an injury this season, the 9x NFR cowboy got his steer down in 3.4 seconds. Wasguespack won $14,572 and put himself in the number 13 spot headed into the last week of the season.
In the tie-down roping, it was Dylan Hancock who remained on top with his 7.9-second run completed on Saturday night in Mandan. The $14,918 payday would move him from the number 11 in the world standings to number 9.
Statler Wright, the youngest of the Wright brothers set out earlier this year to make his first National Finals Rodeo, and he’s proving to be true to his word. Riding for 87.5 points on Squash Blossom S from Macza Pro Rodeo and earning $17,392 on his ride, he’s now put over $29,000 separating 9th and 10th place in the standings.
At the end of the weekend, it was team roping duo Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp with a 3.6 second time to take the win and send them down the road adding $15,112 to their year of earnings.
The ladies of breakaway proved just how tight the competition was in Mandan this weekend. Bailey Bates, Josie Conner, and Danielle Lowman tied for first at 2.1 seconds sending them each down the road with $6,824.
Tiany Schuster led the pack this weekend with a time of 17.04 seconds leaving Mandan with a payout of $12,701. Schuster is a cowgirl who's been working all year to make her return and run the barrel pattern in Thomas and Mack is on her way to her third NFR qualification.
TJ Gray is a bull rider who is only getting started. After his spectacular 88-point ride on Dakota Rodeo's Time In A Bottle, no other contestant this weekend stood out like this 23-year-old cowboy from Oregon. Earning $17,879, he’s the number one man by more than $15,000 going into the last week of the season.