Holden Myers Climbs to No. 2 in World Standings As First NFR Comes Into Focus

It was a big week in the rodeo world from injuries to world stranding shake ups, and the summer months are sure to look different for cowboys looking to secure a spot at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

Steer wrestler Holden Myers is looking to land in Las Vegas for the first time in his career and he might just do so, as he now sits No. 2 in the world standings.

Myers' Biggest Wins

Since coming onto the professional rodeo scene in 2023, Myers has been vying for a chance to land at the NFR. After finishing No. 22 last year, he came in with something to prove this season.

He has had an amazing season so far, securing one of the most coveted titles of the year at RodeoHouston. The $65,000 check launched him to the top and is a big chunk of his $84,046 earned in total this season.

Myers will need to bank at least $10,000 in order to catch Tyler Waguespack, who sits in the No. 1 spot. The feat will be a difficult one, as Waguespack has earned the world title five times and is does not look like he is planning on slowing down anytime soon.

Luckily, Myers is holding down the No. 2 spot solidly. He’s more than $24,000 ahead of No. 3 cowboy, Mike McGinn and if he can keep the momentum rolling, it’s looking highly likely that Myers will see the Thomas & Mack arena come December.

Summer Rodeos Ahead

Over the course of the season so far, he’s pulled in some smaller checks to boost his place in the world standings. He landed at No. 3 in the average at Redding Rodeo, kicking off the spring and summer run in California,

Myers had a solid run throughout the summer in 2025, qualifying for the Calgary Stampede winning the Caldwell Night Rodeo. He finished second in Houston last year as well, which just shows how much he is coming for redemption this year after taking home the win.

The summer rodeos will pick things up fast and if Myers can build on his momentum, he could be headed to his first NFR.

Big checks will land in the pockets of the athletes who have what it takes to land on top. Myers has proven so far this year that he has the grit to make it to the NFR for the first time in his career.