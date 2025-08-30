WPRA Barrel Racing Standings Tighten—Can Anyone Close the Gap to Top 15?

With the year ticking down to a close one might assume that the top-15 is fairly close to set, but ultimately that isn't the case. There are still a lot of rodeos left and lots of runs to be made.

There are three in particular that will definitely have a huge impact on who makes the NFR this year: Puyallup, Mandan, and the Governor's Cup. More than likely the few that sit anywhere near the bubble right now are going to be shuffled around when October 1 rolls around.

The latest world standings were just released, and (per WPRA) it looks like Wenda Johnson has a nice cushion at the No. 15 spot with a near $14,000 lead over Leslie Smalygo, but she isn't safe, not by a long shot. There is so much money up for grabs in this last month, it would be hard to believe that Tricia Aldridge and McKenna Coronado at 13 and 14 are safe, either.

Big Purses Coming Up

Puyallup, the Playoff Series Finale, is a major destination that is going to drastically change the world standings, specifically those on the bubble, if they are able to capitalize there.

It is the rodeo that professionals prioritize qualifying for all year, for the money aspect and the ability to help propel them into the top-15. There is $75,000 in added money and it is limited to 24 girls.

There is one Badlands Circuit rodeo before the famous Governor's Cup that will also be quite the opportunity for anybody who gets in the North Dakota Rough Rider Cup in Mandan, North Dakota.

Even though it doesn't add quite as much as Puyallup ($60K) it should payout close to $13,000 to the winner. This rodeo is limited to 36 and is a one-run winner-take-all format, whereas at Puyallup, those who make the finals will have made four runs by the time it's over.

The Governor's Cup takes place in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and while it has the biggest purse, it is the hardest to get into. It was designed specifically for those on the bubble to push through the barrier that is the top-15.

This rodeo is limited to 12 girls and will conclude just two days before the regular season finishes. This is by far one of the bigger rodeos of the year. There is nearly $150k in the pot, and the winner will take home $30,000. Even if someone looking into the top 15 doesn't win first, there is enough money throughout the weekend to propel them to Vegas.

The top 15 is far from set. All eyes are on running at the Thomas and Mack come December, and it will be a fun race to watch down the stretch.