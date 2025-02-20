WPRA World Standings Update: Busby is Back on Top in the Barrel Racing
As the 2025 professional rodeo season ramps up, it is time to start watching the World Standings a little more closely.
WPRA World Standings, per WPRA website, updated 2/19/25
1. Andrea Busby $34,087
2. Carlee Otero $26,758
3. McKenna Coronado $23,818
4. Stephanie Fryar $23,005
5. Megan McLeod-Sprague $21,457
#1 - Andrea Busby
Andrea Busby of Millsap, Texas continues to ride the wave from her 2024 National Finals Rodeo Average win. While she partnered in Las Vegas with the great Jets Top Gun, "Benny," Busby has been aboard some of her other great mounts this winter.
For Fort Worth, she was aboard Born On Derby Day. The duo won or placed in both rounds of their bracket, won their semi-finals, and the finals, totaling a little over $27,000 on four runs. The 2017 mare by Freckles Ta Fame and out of KR Last Fling by A Streak Of Fling found early success in her career with trainer and rider, Ashley Schafer. With $378,990 in lifetime earnings, per QStallions, Derby was bred by Spitz Quarter Horses, before being purchased by the Busby's for Andrea's rodeo string.
San Antonio has not finished yet, but Busby and Derby have already advanced to the semi-finals. Winning one round and placing second in another, Busby and Derby will have a chance to add to their earnings even more, before the rodeo is over.
#2 - Carlee Otero
Carlee Otero has also had a fantastic winter so far, combining 2024 NFR mount and now 7-year-old Blingolena, "Sly," with a new addition to her team, HB Firewater Vanila. "Leroy" seems to be on a mission of making up to Otero, after a kick during the 2024 NFR left her with a broken pelvis. The 6-year-old palomino quickly earned his spot on the roster in 2025, placing in both rounds of the NWSS, winning the semi-finals, and the finals. Sly has also kept up his winning ways, helping Otero win two rounds in her bracket and place second in the semi-finals at Fort Worth.
#3 - McKenna Coronado
Utah cowgirl, McKenna Coronado has made some big moves in the standings already in 2025. She placed in both rounds, as well as her semi-finals, and the finals at the NWSS. Currently sitting third in the World Standings, Coronado earned her position in Denver through the qualifier. A three-time Wilderness Circuit Finals qualifier and 2024 Champion of the event aboard her great mare, Duallys Real Dream, Coronado ran three 16.8-second runs on a standard pattern to earn the win.
Coronado took a break from the rodeos this week and was running at the Royal Crown in Buckeye. Finishing second in the first round of the derby aboard Kelli Thouvenell's great stallion, KT Shine Down, Coronado caught a barrel in round two to finish high in the round and average. "Shine" is by First Down French and out of RF Firefly, who went to the NFR with Kelli in the early 2010s. Will we see these two on the rodeo trail this year?
#4 - Stephanie Fryar
Stephanie Fryar has added to her earnings all across the country, so far this year - a round win at the NWSS and placings at Rapid City, S.D., and Odessa, Texas. Fryar has been riding her solid rodeo mount from the past few years, Some Streakin French, "Fast Frank," as well as KN Streak N Fabulous, "Reba."
#5 - Megan McLeod-Sprague
Megan McLeod-Sprague has been so fun to watch at the Texas Swing rodeos, aboard her great gelding, Seis Corona. The duo placed in Jackson, Miss., both rounds of their bracket in Fort Worth, and second in the finals. As of Wednesday, February 19, they have won both rounds of their bracket in San Antonio and will very likely move on to the semi-finals.