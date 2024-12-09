Wrangler NFR 2024: Injuries Through Round 3 and Justin Sportsmedicine’s Role
The injury report is out following the conclusion of Round 3. The Justin Sportsmedicine Team has been busy working on the athletes who have been consistently putting it all on the line.
Round 1
69 Treatments
1 New Injury
23 Athletes Encountered
Clayton Sellers - Bull Riding
Injury: Right Groin
Status: Competing
Starting off Round No. 1 on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Hot Rocks, Clayton Sellers reported a right groin injury to the medical team at the Justin Sportsmedicine Team. He's come back in consecutively in Rounds No. 2 and 3, and the injury doesn't appear to be affecting his abilities. Sellers claimed the win in the third round and got a coveted gold go round buckle, and a deposit of $34,774 (there were only five qualified rides).
Round 2
67 Treatments
No Reported Injuries
24 Athletes Encountered
We love to see no reported injuries--it makes for an easy night for the Justin team, and it means all of our athletes were kept safe.
Round 3
87 Treatments
2 New Injuries
30 Athletes Encountered
Rocker Steiner - Bareback Riding
Injury: Right Wrist Sprain
Status: Competing
While the injury may not have been reported until Round No. 3, it's safe to guess that Rocker's injury stems from his rough exit from Rosser Rodeo's Right On Q in Round No. 2. Steiner was clearly rattled, but in true Steiner fashion, he came right back in the next round and placed fourth on Northcott and Yule Rodeo's Broken Arrow. The win put another $14,127 in Rocker's pocket.
Keenan Hayes - Bareback Riding
Injury: Right Groin Strain - Chronic
Status: Competing
Are you noticing a pattern yet? The stock riding events are hard on the athletes. While we hope the injury report remains small, it's likely to grow by Round No. 10. Keenan Hayes' injury is reported as chronic, so likely not caused by his third round horse, Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo's Pejuta Haka. Although he sought treatment, he still claimed the fifth place win and prize money. His 85 point ride was worth $8,693.
The Justin Sportsmedicine Team
The Justin Sportsmedicine Team and the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund were established in 1980 to help Rodeo Athletes recover from injuries, and to keep them afloat so they can get back to doing what they love.
This innovative new sports medicine system linked a network of selected emergency physicians, orthopedists, trauma specialists, athletic trainers, physical therapists and physician assistants, as well as hospitals and clinics around the nation to provide comprehensive medical coverage to the professional rodeo contestant.
The Justin Sportsmedicine team links a network of selected physicians, orthopedists, trauma specialists, athletic trainers, physical therapists and physician assistants who understand the western way of life and the toll it can take on the body--and how to fix it.
If you have watched the Cowboy Channel's excellent coverage of the 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Presented by Teton Ridge, you've likely heard them refer to Dr. Tandy Freeman, the Medical Director of the team. He has impressive credentials, and is a trusted source of medicine and advice for the athletes.
To read more about the Justin Sportsmedicine Team and their Justin Cowboy Crisis fund, go to: www.justinsportsmedicineteam.com.