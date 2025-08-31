Wright and Otero Split $30K as Pioneer Week Rodeo Champions in Utah

Each year, the State of Utah recognizes Utah's Pioneer Week Top Hands with a $15,000 bonus. Starting in 2023, the Utah Days of '47 Rodeo initiated the award to shine a spotlight on three major rodeos during the same week within a 150-mile radius: Ogden, Salt Lake City, and Spanish Fork.

All part of Utah’s Pioneer Week, the three rodeos paid out over $2 million this year. An extra incentive for rodeo athletes, the award and monetary bonus are given to the two highest-money earning competitors of the trio of rodeos.

The top female and male athletes being recognized for 2025 are Stetson Wright and Carlee Otero.

Wright earned the all-around wins at Ogden and Spanish Fork, competing in both saddle bronc riding and bull riding and winning $48,000. The Utah cowboy earned money on every ride he made at all three rodeos.

Barrel racer Otero won the gold medal in Salt Lake City and $19,450. In Ogden, she cashed in again, for a total over $28,500 on the weekend.

Currently, Wright is ranked on top of the leaderboard for the PRCA All-Around World Standings. He could qualify for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in two events again, as he is currently No. 9 in the saddle bronc riding and No. 2 in the bull riding. The eight-time World Champion is chasing not only NFR qualifications, but more gold buckles in 2025. Wright had to sit out the majority of the 2024 season, due to injury and has returned to the arena with a vengeance.

Otero has steadily held onto her position in the top 15 in the World throughout 2025, on the heels of her 2024 NFR qualification. Otero and Blingolena “Sly” were dominant throughout the finals in 2024, after having to make a late-season push to hold onto their spot within the top 15 to qualify.

This year, she and a group of young mounts have stayed strong to capitalize on she and Sly’s hard work in the previous season to qualify for the lucrative, limited entry rodeos. Currently the No. 5 cowgirl in the World, Otero has banked $144,269 this season.

Wright and Otero will be presented their bonuses and officially honored at the Governor State of Sport Banquet at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City in April of 2026. Barrel racers Jordon Briggs (2023) and Kassie Mowry (2024), team ropers Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp (2023) and tie-down roper Marty Yates (2024) have previously earned the accolade.

More Rodeo On SI