A Wyoming Cowgirl's Guide to Staying Warm for Winter Weather Riding: Part 3
The last installment in my "how to survive winter if you have livestock" series, today I am going to share some of my favorite winter weather accessories. The details make all the difference when the wind is howling and the snow is coming down. I have yet to meet anyone in this lifestyle who LOVES the cold, but the right gear certainly helps you deal with it.
Wild Rags
There are thousands of silk scarves available and in my opinion, you cannot beat a good wild rag. They keep any wind from blowing down your coat, without extra bulk. Cattle Kate is a standby brand, but if you give "wild rag" a google search, you will come up with thousands of options in every pattern and color you can imagine. They can be a fun way to add a little flair to any outfit, as well.
Neck Wraps
I had seen these neat neck wraps over the years and they looked like they would really be the ticket when it was bitter out. My other half learned how to make them and it turns out, they really are fabulous. I have not ordered one from this company in particular, but if you asked around in your friend group, you likely know someone who makes them. Again, they can be a super fun accessory in many colors and patterns.
Hats
Some people love a Stormy Kromer or similar wool hat. Some have ear flaps and some do not, but you can likely find a style that fits your preferences. Others like an earmuff of some type, but it can be tricky to find a cowboy hat friendly version. Certain styles like this one can work really well to block the wind from your ears, while still allowing you to wear your cowboy lid. I tend to opt for an extra warm beanie and call it a day. If you prefer to ride in a helmet, there are great winter helmet covers, like this one.
Goggles and Ski Masks
This may not hit home for everyone, but if you get real winter where you live, you will understand. A good pair of snowmobile goggles can be invaluable when the snow is blowing and you have work to do. When the temperatures and wind chills are bitter enough that you risk frostbite by having any exposed skin, just wear the ski mask.
Stay warm out there!