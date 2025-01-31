Young Bull Riding Phenom Who Sustained Significant Injuries on Road to Recovery
On January 25th, 2025, National Finals Rodeo (NFR) bull rider Jeter Lawrence got in the chute on his four-legged partner like he'd done hundreds of times before. Unfortunately, this time, the outcome was significantly different.
Just days ago, Lawrence was hospitalized and placed in the ICU after he sustained significant injuries at the Oklahoma City ProRodeo that included a fractured forehead, brain bleed, broken eye socket, and a broken nose.
Last year, Lawrence showcased his talent during his rookie year as he achieved things bull riders from all over dream of: qualifying for his first NFR, winning events like the Fallon County Fair and Rodeo, California Rodeo Salinas, and his round at the Pendleton Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale .
While this young bull rider has a lengthy recovery season ahead of him, his family, friends, fellow competitors, and rodeo family have rallied around him to show their incredible support and share the impact he leaves on everyone he meets.
Members of the rodeo community have come together to support the Lawrence family as they endure the months ahead. Here are some ways to help the talented bull rider and his family during his recovery.
A GoFundMe has started, and updates are being provided on Lawrence's progress.
Kenny Lawrence, Jeter's father, has been updating fans, family, friends, and others invested in his son's recovery as he remains in the hospital on Facebook.
The latest update is that Jeter is up and has walked around the hallway a few times each day. He is still in ICU and has a long road ahead, but he is making great progress.
Broken Arrow S Ranch auctioned one straw of the 2018 PRCA Bull of the Year 35 Spotted Demon. All the proceeds benefit Jeter Lawrence. The auction ended on January 30th with the winning bid going for more than $2,000.
While the 2025 season didn't start the way many anticipated for Lawrence, he's got a whole army of people rallied around him, showing support in any way they can. This ensures that the rodeo community will do anything they can to get this bull rider back in the arena where he belongs.