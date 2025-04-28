The Young Guns: Barrel Racing's Hottest Junior Sires and Stallions
As barrel horse breeding has revolutionized the sport over the past few decades, we always have our eye on young, promising sires. There are so many great horses to consider and this is not an all-inclusive list of top stallions. From the sires below, the oldest foal crops are seven years old in 2025. We also felt it was worth highlighting some of the top stallions still actively competing in the arena, so be sure to keep an eye on Rodeo On SI for part two.
While this piece highlights stallions, it is proof that mare power matters. The dams of all but one of these stallions qualified for the National Finals Rodeo. The outlier is Mistys Dash Of Fame. Although she did not compete at the NFR, she recovered from a near fatal injury at birth to produce winners of over $2 million and multiple NFR qualifiers.
Junior Sires
Feel The Sting
It is hard to imagine that Feel The Sting's first foals hit the ground in 2018, because they have already been so dominant in the barrel pen. The stallion himself won about $142,000 and qualified for the National Finals Rodeo with Ryann Pedone. By Dash Ta Fame and out of the Sherry Cervi's great NFR-mare "Stingray" (MP Meter My Hay), he is now a producer of $1,706,707. In 2024, he was No. 14 on the top earning barrel racing sires list with 56 money earners and a little over $950,000 won. He is currently ranked No. 20 on that list for 2025.
RR Mistakelly
The 2014 stallion by Darkelly out of Mistys Dash Of Fame by Dash Ta Fame held the title of All-Time Leading Futurity Winning Stallion until 2024. After winning nearly $300,000 with Brandon Cullins, RR Mistakelly's first foal crop was born in 2018. In 2024, he was No. 25 on the top earning barrel racing sires list, with just 17 money earners winning $417,000. So far in 2025, he is ranked No. 27 on that list, again with just 18 money earners.
MCM Ima Hoss
A 2015 stallion by Tres Seis and out of Mulberry Canyon Moon by Marthas Six Moons, MCM Ima Hoss' first foal crop was born 2019. With only two years of aged-event eligibility under their belt, his foals have already won $171,175. In 2025, he was ranked No. 49 on the list of top barrel racing sires, with 14 money earners winning roughly $49,000.
Lucky Wonder Horse
The 2015 stallion is by First Down Dash is out of Rosas Cantina CC by Corona Cartel. "Rosa" is still winning and competing with Lisa Lockhart, while proving herself the dam to many more great winners and producers. His first foal crop was born in 2018 and in 2024, he was ranked No. 42 on the list of top barrel racing sires. With only 10 offspring competing, they earned roughly $51,000.
Roarrr
A second stallion from the breeding program of Alan Woodbury's great mares, Roarrr is by Tres Seis and Dash Ta Vanila by Dash Ta Fame. After his own successful career in the arena as a futurity champion, arena record holder, and winner of $41,000, Roarrr is showing big promise as a sire. He has already sired winners of $48,000 on the race track and $119,000 in the barrel racing. His first foal crop was born in 2019.
Jaguarr
A maternal sibling to Lucky Wonder Horse, Jaguarr was a son of the great Dash Ta Fame and out of Rosas Cantina CC by Corona Cartel. Sadly, the 2017 stallion is deceased. His first foal crop hit the ground in 2021 and is showing huge promise. Nittyy Grittyy and Abby Fields are having a fantastic futurity year, with over $54,000 won so far. Currently, Jaguarr is ranked No. 47 on the list of top barrel racing sires in 2025.
Information and statistics for this article obtained from the incredible resource, QStallions.