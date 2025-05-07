The Young Guns: Barrel Racing's Hottest Junior Sires and Stallions Part 2
As barrel horse breeding has revolutionized the sport over the past few decades, it is paramount that we keep a close watch on young, promising sires. In Part 1, we focused on junior sires, who are now producing winners in the barrel pen. We also felt it was worth highlighting some of the top stallions still actively competing in the arena. While this is not an all-inclusive list, here are some of the incredible athletes winning currently.
Adios Pantalones
Age: 5
Sire: Tres Seis
Dam: French Bar Belle
Dam Sire: Frenchmans Guy
Tricia Aldridge and "Adios" have not stopped making history since the talented stallion's career began. Finishing 2024 as the highest money earning futurity horse of all time, Adios recently earned the title of highest money barrel earning stallion of all time, surpassing Slick By Design, at roughly $629,000. They are currently ranked no. 5 in the WPRA World Standings.
DM High Roller
Age: 8
Sire: French StreakToVegas
Dam: Happy To Run Em
Dam Sire: FirewaterOnTheRocks
We have been so fortunate to watch Latricia Duke and "Vanilla Wafer" win over $600,000 through the aged events and professional rodeos. Qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo in 2024, the duo were the Reserve Champions in the Aggregate. DM High Roller was also voted the Co-Reserve Champion WPRA Horse of the Year. Recently, the duo earned the title of Red Bluff Roundup Champion and moved into the top 30 of the 2025 World Standings.
HP Hotrod
Age: 5
Sire: Dash Ta Fame
Dam: Rods Last Ladybug
Dam Sire: Sharp Rodney
Halfway through the futurity year, HP Hotrod has already earned over $200,000 with Ashley Schafer in his first year of competition. Several of his full and maternal siblings have been top barrel horses at all levels over the past several years. Schafer has ridden his full sister, Chrome Plated Fame, to numerous futurity and derby wins.
Mr Soul
Age: 10
Sire: FuryOfTheWind
Dam: Mckaizlees Kiss
Dam Sire: Dash Ta Fame
Mr Soul won races on the track prior to competing in the barrel pen, where he has earned over $62,000 and is still competing. Ridden by Caitlyn White, Mr Soul is an aged event and rodeo champion. We felt this stallion was noteworthy, as his first foal crop was born in 2020. One of those offspring, Soul Fury, has earned over $21,000 in his futurity year, so far.
BTR Moonflash
Age: 5
Sire: First Moonflash
Dam: Tell Em Twice
Dam Sire: Teller Cartel
Currently competing in his futurity year, BTR Moonflash has earned roughly $42,000 so far with Maggie Wright. His dam Tell Em Twice is out of the NFR-qualifying mare, Tell Em Belle, by Tres Seis.
Wolverrine
Age: 5
Sire: The Goodbye Lane
Dam: Rosas Cantina CC
Dam Sire: Corona Cartel
With only three months of competition under his belt in his futurity season, Wolverrine has quickly amassed roughly $25,000 in earnings with Kit McCall Johnson. Coming from paternal and maternal lines that have been such incredible producers, this one will be a team to watch through the year.