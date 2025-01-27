Young Guns Stand Above the Rest in Denver at National Western Stock Show Finals
After a long two weeks in Denver, Colo., the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo has come to a close. The winter building rodeos are a huge opportunity for contestants to begin building momentum as they come into a new season. In 2025, the young rodeo athletes found immense success in Denver, taking home championships and sizable checks. All quotes are from the athlete's post-run interviews as they were awarded their buckles.
Bareback Riding
A 20-year-old from Marshall, Mo., Kooper Heimburg has not even bought his PRCA card yet. The cowboy was competing on his permit in Denver, where he took the win in the final round with an outstanding 87-point ride.
"The crowd in Denver is amazing!" Heimburg told the stands.
Heimburg kicked off his 2025 season winning a round and the average at the PRCA Permit Finals. He then notched wins at the ProRodeo Kickoff in Dallas, Tex., the Three Hills Rodeo FFA Edition in Indianapolis, Ind., and Round 3 at the NWSS. This is one of the young guns that should be on your radar, as we go into the new season.
1. Kooper Heimburg / 87 / $6,477
2. Roedy Farrell / 86 / $4,966
3/4. Jayco Roper / 85.5 / $3,023
3/4. Orin Larsen / 85.5 / $3,023
5. Garrett Shadbolt / 84.5 / $1,511
6. R.C. Landingham / 83 / $1,080
7. Taylor Broussard / 82.5 / $864
8. Cooper Cooke / 81.5 / $648
Steer Wrestling
The cowboy who makes his home in Bunkie, La., Gavin Soileau had a great week at the NWSS. Earning $4,771 in the average, he followed it up with an even bigger victory in the finals. At just 25-years-old, Soileau could be making a statement and setting up a National Finals Rodeo qualification, if he keeps this momentum. He finished no. 32 in the World Standings in 2024.
1. Gavin Soileau / 4.0 / $5,506
2. Grant Peterson / 4.2 / $4,788
3/4. Ty Bauerle / 4.8 / $3,711
3/4. Kodie Jang / 4.8 / $3,711
5/6/7. Jake Holmes / 4.9 / $1,915
5/6/7. Justin Schaffer / 4.9 / $1,915
5/6/7. Landris White / 4.9 / $1,915
8. Jaden Whitman / 5.4 / $479
Team Roping
We have already seen several new pairings in the team roping, coming into the new year and they are coming in hot. One of those new teams for the 2025 season, Luke Brown and Trey Yates, made a huge splash at the NWSS. Brown has qualified for the NFR 14 times, winning the average three times. Yates is a three-time NFR qualifier and won the average in 2018. Their future is looking very promising this year as they work towards adding more qualifications and titles to those lists.
An emotional Yates commented, "I've got a great family and a great partner and a great horse that I just got back. I thank you guys and this is a huge blessing and I thank Luke for roping with me."
1. Luke Brown & Trey Yates / 4.2 / $5,506
2. Jake Smith & Douglas Rich / 4.4 / $4,788
3. Kolton Schmidt & Landen Glenn / 4.6 / $4,070
4. Jonathan Torres & Nelson Wyatt / 4.8 / $3,352
5. Lightning Aguilera & Dustin Davis / $2,633
6. Josh Kurfiss & Joey Menegatti / $1,915
7. Tyson Thompson & Jace Bland / $1,197
8. David McCallister & Brandon Baca / $479
Saddle Bronc Riding
Fresh off his first NFR and with an incredible story, Zac Dallas took the finals win in Denver with an outstanding 87.5-point ride. The 23-year-old from Las Cruces, N.M. may have started riding broncs much later than his peers, but he took the fast track to mastering the sport. Pocketing over $12,000 in Denver kicked off his 2025 season with a bang.
"I got on him at the finals this year and screwed him up a little, so I had a good game plan and it worked out," Dallas said of his rematch with Ricky Bobby from Cervi Championship Rodeo.
1. Zac Dallas / 87.5 / $6,601
2/3. Ryder Wright / 86 / $4,400
2/3. Logan Hay / 86 / $4,400
4/5. James Perrin / 85.5 / $1,980
4/5. Lucas Macza / 85.5 / $1,980
6. Wyatt Casper / 84.5 / $1,100
7. Brody Wells / 82.5 / $880
8. K's Thomson / 82 / $660
Tie Down Roping
Another up-and-comer, Trevor Hale split the round win with NFR qualifier, Brushton Minton. Hale has finished in the top 25 in the World Standings for the past three seasons, so this win could start his year with the momentum he needs to finish the year inside the top 15. Minton qualified for the NFR in 2023 and narrowly missed it in 2024, finishing no. 18. This win could be a huge kickstart to both cowboy's seasons.
"It was a blur. This is probably one of the biggest rodeos I've ever won, so it's pretty cool," Minton remarked.
1/2. Trevor Hale / 7.3 / $5,071
1/2. Brushton Minton / 7.3 / $5,071
3. Riley Pruitt / 7.5 / $4,010
4. Roy Lee / 7.7 / $3,302
5. Brey Yore / 8.1 / $2,595
6. Tom Crouse / 8.4 / $1,887
7/8. Cory Solomon / 8.9 / $826
7/8. Cash Fuesz / 8.9 / $826
Barrel Racing
While several young cowboys earned victories in the final round of the NWSS and in the barrel racing, it was a five-year-old gelding taking his rider to the winner's circle. While "Leroy" (HB Firewater Vanila - Vanila Gold x FamousFirewater Anny) might be young, his jockey is a seasoned competitor and four-time NFR qualifier. Carlee Otero qualified for the 2024 NFR aboard Blingolena, but it is clear heading into a new season that she has two great horses on her team as she comes into 2025.
1. Carlee Otero / 14.71 / $5,454
2. Jordan Driver / 14.76 / $4,743
3. Oceane Veilleux / 14.77 / $4,032
4. McKenna Coronado / 14.78 / $3,320
5. Kristi Cole / 14.80 / $2,609
6. Cassidy Deen / 14.84 / $1,897
7. Stephanie Fryar / 14.85 / $1,186
8. Kim Schulze / 14.98 / $474
Bull Riding
It was a great day in Denver for the young guns of rodeo and Wacey Schalla qualified for the finals in both of his events - bareback riding and bull riding. He made an incredible ride for 90 points, taking the $7,000 victory and NWSS final round victory.
1. Wacey Schalla / 90 / $7,091
2. Stetson Wright / 88 / $5,559
3. T.J. Gray / 87 / $4,246
4. Sage Vance / 86.5 / $2,933
5. Tyler Kippes / 82 / $2,057