Jose Vitor Leme Crowned 2025 PBR World Champion
Jose Vitor Leme is a three time world champion. And the 28-year-old Brazil native did it by completing the greatest comeback in PBR history.
Leme missed 11 events due to injury -- nearly half the season -- but still managed to do the unimaginable, climbing up from number 31 to 1 in just the last seven weeks to take the top spot. In doing so, he came from 851 points behind to eclipse Dalton Kasel by 67.5 points.
The Brazilian also set a new earnings record with the win, banking $2.15 million in a single season to bring his lifetime earnings to a staggering $8,306,765.86. He now also joins Silvano Alves and Adriano Moraes as the only riders to have won three World Championship titles.
Leme spoke to PBR after the win:
“This is a special moment in my life. I had a chance to step up and do my job. That’s what I came for: ride my bulls, do my part, and let God work on the rest.”- Jose Vitor Leme
He added:
“I think everything happens for a reason. I thought I was done for the season. God gave me energy to come back and do what I did. I’m so proud to be back, be healthy, do my best and win another title. Nothing is impossible, even if you’re down. God will put you in the right way to accomplish your dreams, and this is another dream come true for me.”
Leme wasn't the only one to walk away with a top prize, however. Hudson Bolton of the New York Mavericks took home the 2025 PBR Rookie of the Year award.
